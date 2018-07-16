Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RECN), a multinational business
consulting firm, operating as Resources Global Professionals (the
"Company or "RGP), today announced its financial results for the third
quarter ended February 23, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Financial Highlights
-
Revenue of $179.5 million, up $7.1 million (4.1%) over third quarter
of fiscal 2018.
-
U.S. revenue* increased 6.0% over third quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
European revenue decreased 9.7% (3.5% constant currency**) over third
quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Asia Pacific revenue increased 4.0% (7.5% constant currency**) over
third quarter of fiscal 2018.
Management Commentary
"We continue to make good progress in improving our top and bottom line
results, said Kate W. Duchene, Chief Executive Officer. "While Europe
has faced macro headwinds, our business in North America and Asia
Pacific delivered growth in the quarter and have performed well
cumulatively through the first three quarters of the fiscal year. We are
also pleased that we have made progress with our critical initiatives to
improve bill rates and expand our mix of business to drive more
profitable results through our solutions offerings.
"Today, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Tim Brackney as
RGPs President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately,
said Kate Duchene. "Having previously served as the President of North
America, Tim moves into this role to drive and align our growth and
Go-To-Market strategies across the globe. Tim is an accomplished
operator with tremendous work ethic and business acumen. I am excited to
embrace the opportunities ahead with Tim as a trusted and valued senior
leader.
Other Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
-
Gross margin of 37.8% improved from 36.3% in the prior year third
quarter due to improvement in the pay rate to bill rate ratio and
lower costs in the Companys self-insured medical program.
-
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A) expense of $55.6 million
(31.0% of revenue) compared to $55.3 million (32.1% of revenue) in the
third quarter of fiscal 2018 shows improvement as a percent of revenue
of 110 basis points year-over-year. On a sequential basis, SG&A
increased $0.6 million.
-
Tax rate of 40% in the third quarter compared to 1% in the comparable
period last year. The tax rate in the prior year was favorably
impacted by the U.S. Tax Reform Act, with the Company able to reverse
$2.2 million of tax expense in the prior year third quarter as a
result of the reduction in the U.S. statutory rate applied to its
year-to-date U.S. earnings and cumulative net deferred tax liability.
The rate in the current year reflects the inability to benefit from
losses in certain foreign jurisdictions in which a full valuation
allowance on operating loss carryforwards had previously been
established.
-
Estimated annual cash tax rate*** of 32% compared to 39% in the prior
year third quarter.
-
Pre-tax income increased in the third quarter to $9.6 million compared
to $4.6 million in the prior year third quarter; net income increased
to $5.8 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year third
quarter.
-
Diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.18 compared to $0.14
in the prior year third quarter.
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*** increased to $0.20
compared to $0.09 in the prior year third quarter.
-
Adjusted EBITDA**** of $13.9 million (7.8% as a percent of revenue)
compared to $8.7 million (5.0% as a percent of revenue) in the prior
year third quarter.
-
Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended
February 23, 2019 was $11.8 million compared to cash used in operating
activities of $3.9 million in the prior year comparable period.
-
The Board of Directors approved a $0.13 per share dividend to
shareholders in the third quarter for $4.1 million (paid in March),
compared to a $0.12 per share dividend and $3.6 million in the prior
year third quarter; Company share buybacks in the third quarter
totaled approximately 559,000 shares for $9.2 million, with $97.7
million remaining for future common stock purchases as of February 23,
2019.
-
Cash and cash equivalents were $48.0 million as of February 23, 2019.
Other Year-to-Date Financial Highlights
-
Revenue of $546.9 million, up $76.5 million (16.3%) over the
comparable fiscal 2018 period.
-
Gross margin of 38.3% improved from 37.3% in the prior year comparable
period.
-
SG&A expense of $166.9 million (30.5% of revenue) compared to $150.2
million (31.9% of revenue) in the prior year comparable period. The
increase reflects $11.8 million of additional payroll and benefits
from acquisitions and headcount to support growth of critical markets;
$6.1 million of bonus and commissions tied to revenue growth; $1.8
million of marketing spend; $2.0 million of other categories; offset
by lower spend on severance and acquisition/transformation costs of
$5.0 million.
-
Tax rate of 36% compared to 26% in the prior year comparable period
(the prior year lower rate results from recognition of the impact of
the U.S. Tax Reform Act).
-
Estimated annual cash tax rate*** of 32% compared to 39% in the prior
year comparable period.
-
Pre-tax income increased to $34.6 million compared to $20.0 million in
the prior year comparable period; net income increased to $22.1
million compared to $14.8 million in the prior year comparable period.
-
Diluted earnings per common share increased to $0.68 compared to $0.48
in the prior year comparable period.
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*** increased to $0.72
compared to $0.39 in the prior year.
-
Adjusted EBITDA**** of $47.2 million (8.6% as a percent of revenue)
compared to $29.9 million (6.4% as a percent of revenue) in the prior
year comparable period.
-
Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended
February 23, 2019 was $13.5 million compared to a use of cash in
operating activities of $2.3 million in the prior year comparable
period.
-
Dividends paid during the fiscal year to date of $12.0 million
compared to $10.5 million in the prior year comparable period; Company
share buybacks year to date of approximately 1.4 million shares for
$22.3 million.
Footnotes
*Accretive was acquired December 4, 2017. Results of operations for the
quarter ended February 24, 2018 include twelve weeks of activity of
Accretive.
**Year over year constant currency results for international revenue are
computed using the comparable third quarter fiscal 2018 conversion
rates, and the sequential quarter constant currency international
revenue is computed using the comparable second quarter fiscal 2019
conversion rates. Additional information is provided below.
***Adjusted diluted earnings per common share and estimated annual cash
tax rates are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash tax
effects of certain items. A reconciliation table is provided below.
****Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as
earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization,
contingent consideration adjustments and stock-based compensation. A
reconciliation table is provided below.
About RGP
RGP, the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq:
RECN), is a multinational business consulting firm that helps leaders
execute internal initiatives. Partnering with business leaders, we drive
internal change across all parts of a global enterprise accounting;
finance; governance, risk and compliance management; corporate advisory,
strategic communications and restructuring; information management;
human capital; supply chain management; and legal and regulatory.
RGP was founded in 1996 within a Big Four accounting firm. Today, we are
a publicly traded company with 4,000 professionals, annually serving
over 2,400 clients around the world from 73 practice offices.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 86 of the Fortune
100 companies.
The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchanges
highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is
available at http://www.rgp.com.
(RECN-F)
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such
forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as
"anticipates, "believes, "can, "continue, "could, "estimates,
"expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "potential, "predicts, "remain,
"should or "will or the negative of these terms or other comparable
terminology. In this press release, such statements include statements
regarding our expectations for growth, financial performance and the
impact of our strategic initiatives. Such statements and all phases of
the Companys operations are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results,
levels of activity, performance or achievements and those of our
industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include our ability
to successfully execute on our strategic initiatives, our ability to
compete effectively in the highly competitive professional services
market and to secure new projects from clients, seasonality, overall
economic conditions and other factors and uncertainties as are
identified in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our
other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(File No. 0-32113). Additional risks and uncertainties not presently
known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also affect our
business or operating results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation,
to update the forward-looking statements in this press release to
reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required by law to do so.
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
179,498
|
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
|
$
|
546,855
|
|
|
$
|
470,338
|
|
Direct cost of services
|
|
|
111,587
|
|
|
|
109,904
|
|
|
|
337,372
|
|
|
|
294,711
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
67,911
|
|
|
|
62,510
|
|
|
|
209,483
|
|
|
|
175,627
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)
|
|
|
55,587
|
|
|
|
55,268
|
|
|
|
166,912
|
|
|
|
150,181
|
|
Operating income before amortization and depreciation (1)
|
|
|
12,324
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
42,571
|
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
2,855
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
3,429
|
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
Operating income (1)
|
|
|
10,213
|
|
|
|
5,149
|
|
|
|
36,287
|
|
|
|
21,144
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Income before provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
|
9,618
|
|
|
|
4,641
|
|
|
|
34,558
|
|
|
|
19,962
|
|
Provision for income taxes (2)
|
|
|
3,822
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
12,457
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
Net income (1), (2)
|
|
$
|
5,796
|
|
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
$
|
22,101
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (1), (2)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
Diluted (1), (2)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
31,890
|
|
|
|
31,440
|
|
|
|
31,784
|
|
|
|
30,473
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
32,370
|
|
|
|
32,066
|
|
|
|
32,428
|
|
|
|
30,901
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses, and the related line
items in the table above, include non-cash compensation expense for
employee stock option grants, restricted share grants and employee
stock purchases of $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the three
months ended February 23, 2019 and February 24, 2018, respectively,
and $5.0 million and $4.5 million for the nine months ended February
23, 2019 and February 24, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The Companys effective tax rate was approximately 40% and
approximately 1% for the three months ended February 23, 2019 and
February 24, 2018, respectively, and approximately 36% and
approximately 26% for the nine months ended February 23, 2019 and
February 24, 2018, respectively. On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act was enacted in the U.S., which lowered the US statutory
federal tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018,
resulting in a blended US statutory federal tax rate of
approximately 29% implemented in the third quarter of the Companys
fiscal year ended May 26, 2018. For the three months ended February
24, 2018, the Company reported provisional amounts related to the
impact of U.S. federal tax reform, including a tax benefit of $1.1
million due to re-measurement of U.S. deferred tax assets and
liabilities at the rate the balances are expected to be realized
(29.4% in fiscal 2018 and 21% thereafter) and a tax benefit of $1.1
million as a result of applying the reduced statutory federal rate
of 29.4% to U.S. earnings for fiscal 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For all periods presented, the Company is unable to benefit from, or
has limitations on the benefit of, tax losses in certain foreign
jurisdictions. To a lesser extent, the accounting treatment under
GAAP for the cost associated with unexercised expiring stock options
and shares purchased through the Employee Stock Purchase Plan has
caused volatility in the Companys effective tax rate.
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,796
|
|
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,101
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,855
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,429
|
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
3,822
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,457
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
12,324
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,571
|
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,948
|
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,961
|
|
|
|
4,499
|
|
Contingent consideration adjustment
|
|
|
(343
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
13,929
|
|
|
$
|
8,679
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,156
|
|
|
$
|
29,945
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
179,498
|
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
546,855
|
|
|
$
|
470,338
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes,
Annual Cash Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings
Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
3,822
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,457
|
|
|
$
|
5,117
|
|
Effect of non-cash tax items on provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(744
|
)
|
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,398
|
)
|
|
|
2,668
|
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
3,078
|
|
|
$
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,059
|
|
|
$
|
7,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Effect of non-cash tax items on effective tax rate
|
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Annual cash tax rate
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,796
|
|
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,101
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
Effect of non-cash tax items on net income
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
(1,764
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
|
|
(2,668
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
6,540
|
|
|
$
|
2,831
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,499
|
|
|
$
|
12,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
Effect of non-cash tax items on diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTE
|
|
The Company utilizes certain financial measures and key performance
indicators that are not defined by, or calculated in accordance
with, GAAP to assess our financial and operating performance. A
non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of a
companys financial performance that (i) excludes amounts, or is
subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts,
that are included in the comparable measure calculated and presented
in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations; or (ii)
includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect
of including amounts, that are excluded from the comparable measure
so calculated and presented.
|
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Provision
for Income Taxes, Annual Cash Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, and
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share are non-GAAP financial
measures. EBITDA is calculated as net income before amortization of
intangible assets, depreciation expense, interest and income taxes.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus stock-based
compensation expense plus or minus contingent consideration
adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing
Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes,
Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
were calculated to reflect the Company's estimated effective annual
cash tax rates of 32% and 39% in fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The estimated effective annual cash tax rates exclude the non-cash
tax impact of stock-based compensation expense, non-cash tax
benefits related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts in the U.S., and
non-cash impact of valuation allowances on international deferred
tax assets. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA
Margin, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income,
and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, which are used by
management to assess the core performance of our Company, also
provide useful information to our investors because they are
alternative financial measures that investors can also use to assess
the core performance of our Company and compare it to the Companys
peers. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted
Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share are not
measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and
should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes
for net income or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with
GAAP for purposes of analyzing our profitability or liquidity. These
measures, as well as the Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes and
Annual Cash Tax Rate should be considered in addition to, and not as
a substitute for, net income, earnings per share, cash flows or
other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with
GAAP.
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET, CASH FLOW AND OTHER INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands, except consultant headcount and average
rates)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
May 26,
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
47,967
|
|
|
$
|
56,470
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances
|
|
$
|
138,545
|
|
|
$
|
130,452
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
435,131
|
|
|
$
|
432,674
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
$
|
81,324
|
|
|
$
|
94,524
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
283,300
|
|
|
$
|
268,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow -- operating activities
|
|
$
|
13,496
|
|
|
$
|
(2,254
|
)
|
Cash flow -- investing activities
|
|
$
|
(5,939
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,086
|
)
|
Cash flow -- financing activities
|
|
$
|
(15,624
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
May 26,
|
SELECTED OTHER INFORMATION:
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Consultant headcount, end of period
|
|
3,059
|
|
|
3,247
|
|
Average bill rate, third quarter
|
|
$124
|
|
|
$124
|
|
Average pay rate, third quarter
|
|
$62
|
|
|
$64
|
|
Average bill rate (constant currency-Q3 18), third quarter
|
|
$125
|
|
|
--
|
|
Average pay rate (constant currency-Q3 18), third quarter
|
|
$63
|
|
|
--
|
|
Common shares outstanding, end of period
|
|
32,020
|
|
|
31,614
|
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE COMPARISON
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
Consolidated Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
179,498
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
4.1%
|
Consolidated Revenue -- Constant Currency (1)
|
|
$
|
181,503
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
United States Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
142,409
|
|
$
|
134,334
|
|
6.0%
|
North America Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
146,817
|
|
$
|
137,953
|
|
6.4%
|
North America Revenue -- Constant Currency (1)
|
|
$
|
147,006
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|
Europe Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
20,911
|
|
$
|
23,149
|
|
-9.7%
|
Europe Revenue -- Constant Currency (1)
|
|
$
|
22,336
|
|
|
|
-3.5%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
11,770
|
|
$
|
11,312
|
|
4.0%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- Constant Currency (1)
|
|
$
|
12,161
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
November 24,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
Consolidated Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
179,498
|
|
$
|
188,799
|
|
-4.9%
|
Consolidated Revenue -- Constant Currency (2)
|
|
$
|
179,691
|
|
|
|
-4.8%
|
United States Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
142,409
|
|
$
|
148,901
|
|
-4.4%
|
North America Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
146,817
|
|
$
|
153,823
|
|
-4.6%
|
North America Revenue -- Constant Currency (2)
|
|
$
|
146,888
|
|
|
|
-4.5%
|
Europe Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
20,911
|
|
$
|
23,163
|
|
-9.7%
|
Europe Revenue -- Constant Currency (2)
|
|
$
|
21,152
|
|
|
|
-8.7%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
11,770
|
|
$
|
11,813
|
|
-0.4%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- Constant Currency (2)
|
|
$
|
11,651
|
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 23,
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
% Change
|
Consolidated Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
546,855
|
|
$
|
470,338
|
|
16.3%
|
Consolidated Revenue -- Constant Currency (3)
|
|
$
|
550,391
|
|
|
|
17.0%
|
United States Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
432,539
|
|
$
|
366,902
|
|
17.9%
|
North America Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
446,811
|
|
$
|
376,348
|
|
18.7%
|
North America Revenue -- Constant Currency (3)
|
|
$
|
447,510
|
|
|
|
18.9%
|
Europe Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
64,758
|
|
$
|
61,259
|
|
5.7%
|
Europe Revenue -- Constant Currency (3)
|
|
$
|
66,839
|
|
|
|
9.1%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- GAAP
|
|
$
|
35,286
|
|
$
|
32,731
|
|
7.8%
|
Asia Pacific Revenue -- Constant Currency (3)
|
|
$
|
36,042
|
|
|
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
|
In order to provide a more comprehensive view of trends in our
business, this table shows revenue data on an as-reported basis
(GAAP) for the respective periods and relative change in the same
periods from the impact on revenue of exchange rate fluctuations
between the United States dollar and currencies in countries in
which the Company operates. Revenue for the three and nine months
ended February 23, 2019 attributable to Accretive, acquired December
4, 2017, cannot be segregated as the legacy operations of Accretive
have been fully integrated into daily operations of RGP as of May
27, 2018.
|
|
(1) The percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis is
calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for the third
quarter of fiscal 2018 and applying those rates to
foreign-denominated revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
|
(2) The percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis is
calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for the second
quarter of fiscal 2019 and applying those rates to
foreign-denominated revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
|
(3) The percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis is
calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for the nine
months ended February 24, 2018 and applying those rates to
foreign-denominated revenue for the nine months ended February 23,
2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005830/en/