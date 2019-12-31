Resources Global Professionals ("RGP), a multinational business consulting firm and the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP), has advanced the date for announcing results of operations for its fourth quarter ended May 30, 2020, to after the close of market on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, July 22, 2020. The dial-in number for the conference call will be: 877-390-5534. No password is required; simply ask for the RGP conference call.

The conference call will be broadcast in simultaneous listen-only mode on the RGP website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through July 30, 2020 at: 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is 8025539. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days thereafter.

ABOUT RGP

RGP, the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc., is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving todays most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of Business Transformation, Finance & Accounting, Risk & Compliance, and Technology & Digital Innovation. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. With more than 3,400 professionals, we annually engage over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 70 practice offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 88 of the Fortune 100 companies.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchanges highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is available at www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

