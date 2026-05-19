Result of Annual General Meeting
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
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19 June 2026
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
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(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 1 P.M. (CEST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders.
The results of the AGM are as follows:
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|432608
|EQS News ID:
|2350162
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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