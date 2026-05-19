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Result of Annual General Meeting

19.06.26 15:00 Uhr
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
Result of Annual General Meeting

19-Jun-2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

19 June 2026

 

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Result of Annual General Meeting

 

The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 1 P.M. (CEST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders.

 

The results of the AGM are as follows:

 

 RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
  1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until the close of the Company’s next annual general meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor’s remuneration.

85,575,183

99.99%

9,940

0.01%

85,585,123

39.34%

23,757
  1. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,546,705

99.98%

19,141

0.02%

85,565,846

39.33%

43,034
  1. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,529,074

99.98%

19,884

0.02%

85,548,958

39.33%

59,922
  1. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,363,360

99.78%

185,685

0.22%

85,549,045

39.33%

59,835
  1. THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,529,193

99.98%

19,863

0.02%

85,549,056

39.33%

59,824
  1. THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,542,886

99.99%

6,060

0.01%

85,548,946

39.33%

59,934
  1. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,563,766

99.97%

25,989

0.03%

85,589,755

39.34%

19,125
  1. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws.

85,533,201

99.97%

28,408

0.03%

85,561,609

39.33%

47,271
  1. THAT the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 be and is hereby approved.

85,080,907

99.50%

430,226

0.50%

85,511,133

39.31%

97,747
  1. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases of its Common Shares.

85,522,517

99.95%

45,871

0.05%

85,568,388

39.33%

40,492

 

 

Enquiries: 

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 432608
EQS News ID: 2350162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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