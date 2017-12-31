finanzen.net
10.09.2018
REV Group Announces New Seat Belt Innovation to Protect Passengers

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands and leading provider of parts and services has extended its partnership with Indianapolis-based IMMI to offer their new Per4Max four-point seatbelts exclusively in REV Ambulance brands.

The Per4Max seatbelt is a four-point seatbelt that allows ambulance crews the freedom to administer patient care while remaining safely buckled up. The Per4Max also includes an exclusive controlled decelerator inside the belt, which is designed to "ride down the force on the body that occurs during a crash. Testing has shown that in a severe crash, Per4Maxs controlled decelerator has the potential to reduce the severity of g-force related injuries to the head and chest of ambulance crews. Only Per4Max provides this newly designed advanced safety technology.

REV Ambulance Group has partnered with IMMI since the 2009 introduction of RollTek airbags as a standard feature in Horton ambulances. During the past decade, REV and IMMI have expanded their relationship to collaborate as partners in safety innovation. REV has exclusive use of this technology and intends to make it available throughout the REV Ambulance product lines. "Were thrilled to continue our partnership with IMMI and offer this new technology, said Bob Collins, President, REV Ambulance Group. "Safety is a top priority for us and being able to continue to offer the safest options for our customers is very exciting.

To learn more about REV Ambulance Group, visit www.revgroup.com. For more on IMMI, visit www.imminet.com.

Good Morning America featured an exclusive piece on preventing ambulance crash injuries. The piece features our Horton brand ambulance and the new Per4Max seatbelt system and can be viewed using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica/videos/2163791693900859/

About REV Group

REV (NYSE:REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REV serves a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. REV provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles ("RVs) and luxury buses). REVs brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of REVs brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

