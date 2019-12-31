finanzen.net
08.05.2020 15:10

REV Group, Inc. Completes Sale of Shuttle Bus Businesses

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands, announced today that it has completed the sale of its two shuttle bus businesses to Forest River effective May 8, 2020. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down outstanding borrowings under the companys ABL debt facility. Financial details have been described within a Current Report on Form 8-K that is being filed with the SEC today.

"We continue to review our businesses and align the portfolio to achieve our strategic objectives and create shareholder value, said Rod Rushing, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The divestiture of our shuttle bus business provides an opportunity to improve our portfolio profitability, reduce debt and renew our focus on reducing our leverage. We are committed to improving our operations to achieve best-in-class performance in each of our business segments. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our shuttle business employees and wish them success, concluded Rushing.

About REV Group

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks, industrial sweepers, transportation services) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles and RVs). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Investors-REVG

Nachrichten zu REV Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr REV Group News
RSS Feed
REV Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu REV Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.06.2018REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.03.2017REV Group OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.02.2017REV Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.02.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.06.2018REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.03.2017REV Group OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.02.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.02.2017REV Group OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.02.2017REV Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für REV Group Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene REV Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere REV Group News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Kaufwelle zu erwarten
Dr. Jens Ehrhardt im Interview mit Focus Money: Das sind die großen Fehler, die Anleger jetzt machen können
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Continental, Daimler
Öl: Saudi-Arabien beendet den Preiskrieg
Von Bärenmärkten und Bärenmarkt-Rallys
EUR/USD  Seitwärtsbewegung
DZ BANK - Bullen melden sich erfolgreich zurück
Volkswagen empfängt positive Signale aus China
Reaktion auf Börsenturbulenzen - Was lernen wir aus der Corona-Krise?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur REV Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

REV Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es wird ein viel größerer Kurssturz um noch einmal 30 bis 40 Prozent folgen
Wir haben 150.000 Euro frei. Was können wir tun?
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Berliner Mietendeckel muss vors Verfassungsgericht
Nur in Deutschland rufen die Vermieter laut nach Geld vom Staat

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Grün -- Dow fester erwartet -- Bafin prüft Wirecard-Kommunikation nach KPMG-Bericht -- Siemens erzielt Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus

EZB prüft anscheinend Aufkauf von Firmenanleihen mit Ramschstatus. BVB rechnet mit Jahresverlust. EnBW und Innenministerium schmieden Allianz gegen Cyberkriminelle. Apple macht Stores in Deutschland mit Temperaturmessungen wieder auf. BGH-Urteil: Amazons 'A-bis-z-Garantie' bindet nicht den Verkäufer. Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Zalando auf 'Hold'. ProSieben-Chef befürchtet weitere Einbußen bei TV-Werbegeschäft. Bechtle schneidet besser ab als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/Wirtschafts-Krise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:15 Uhr
DAX in Grün -- Dow fester erwartet -- Bafin prüft Wirecard-Kommunikation nach KPMG-Bericht -- Siemens erzielt Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:07 Uhr
Investieren wie Warren Buffett: Das Geheimnis des erfolgreichsten Investors aller Zeiten
Sonstiges
15:01 Uhr
1.800 US-Dollar möglich: Experten sehen Goldpreis weiter im Aufwärtstrend
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2