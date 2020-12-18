  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
31.08.2021 15:04

REV Group's Collins Bus Enters Multiyear Agreement with Lightning eMotors for Electric School Buses

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Collins Bus, an industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), and Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005628/en/

Collins Bus, an industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), and Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Collins Bus, an industry leader in manufacturing Type A School Buses and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), and Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Collins Bus is a market leader in the Type A school bus space and has deployed more than 70,000 buses over the last 50 years across the United States and Canada.

"School districts across the U.S. and Canada are eager to introduce zero-emission electric buses, said Brian Perry, president, REV Commercial Segment. "In addition to being clean, green, and sustainable, electric school buses are quiet, efficient, and much less expensive to maintain. Were pleased to be working with Lightning eMotors to provide districts with the all-electric buses their students, drivers, and communities want.

The all-electric Type A school buses each will have a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 pounds and will feature state-of-the-art NMC batteries using industry-leading battery thermal management and safety systems. The buses will support both Level 2 AC charging and Level 3 DC fast charging, with integrated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities. Other features will include a modern digital-dash display, hill-hold functionality for safety, advanced telematics, analytics, and a mobile app for drivers and fleet managers.

"Collins has decades of bus manufacturing experience and is a long-standing leader in Class A school buses, with a well-established and loyal dealer network and customer base, said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. "We are thrilled that they have selected us to be their EV technology partner. There are nearly half a million school buses in the U.S., that are sitting at peak electric times available to put energy back on the grid, making student transportation a key part in reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Collins leadership will be a strong catalyst for the market to move to all electric. Together, we are ready to bring zero-emission school buses to a neighborhood near you.

The U.S. Senate recently voted for a $1 trillion infrastructure bi-partisan bill. The bill includes $7.5 billion dedicated to building additional charging stations for electric vehicles, while another $7.5 billion would help fund swapping out current school buses. The bill is now in the house, pending major negotiations, with an expected vote date before Sept. 27.

According to the Clean Energy Leadership Institute, there are roughly 480,000 school buses being used for school transportation in the U.S. These buses travel a total of nearly 3.5 billion miles each year, and nearly 95% of them run on diesel or gasoline fuel. These buses are parked during peak electric grid hours in the afternoon and all summer, with available energy to put back on the grid through Lightnings V2G solution.

"We are excited about matching our bus manufacturing experience with Lightnings proven EV technology, said Chris Hiebert, VP and general manager of Collins Bus. "Our customers and dealers have been asking for a high-performance, cost-effective zero-emission school bus, with demand increasing significantly in recent months. After visiting Lightnings facility in Colorado, we were convinced they are the right partner for us.

"Electrifying school buses just makes sense, said Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer, Lightning eMotors. "The environmental and health benefits were always a no brainer. With predicable routes, dedicated overnight parking at school bus depots, fuel and maintenance savings, all-electric school buses now make a lot of operational and financial sense as well. We are excited to partner with Collins and look forward to working with their nationwide dealer network to lead the school bus industry towards a zero-emission future.

The first batch of all-electric Collins school buses leveraging Lightnings EV technology is already in production, with buses expected to be delivered to dealerships and school districts this fall.

Lightning eMotors is exhibiting at this weeks Advanced Transportation Conference (ACT Expo) in Long Beach, California. To learn more about the availability of the new all-electric school buses, please visit Booth 1227.

About Collins Bus Corporation

Collins Bus Corporation, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has delivered more than 50 years of the best bus designs. The Collins name has long been synonymous with the school bus industry. After half a century of delivering Type A school buses with A+ marks for strength and safety, it only makes sense that Collins has become the nations most trusted bus manufacturer across every segment. From Type A school buses to the latest Collins Mobile Clinic, passengers and businesses can place their trust in Collins engineering and innovation as much as the company itself. For more information, visit https://www.collinsbus.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018  including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. Lightning eMotors also offers charging technologies and "Charging as a Service (CaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division.

To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

Nachrichten zu REV Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr REV Group News
RSS Feed
REV Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu REV Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.06.2018REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.03.2017REV Group OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.02.2017REV Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.02.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.06.2018REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.03.2017REV Group OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.02.2017REV Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.02.2017REV Group OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.02.2017REV Group HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für REV Group Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene REV Group News

26.08.21REV Group to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday September 8. 2021
02.08.21REV Group to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrial Conference on August 3. 2021
09.08.21REV Group (REVG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
16.08.21REV Group (REVG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
23.08.21REV Group (REVG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere REV Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Delivery Hero zahlt für Wachstum drauf
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf BMW, Deutsche Bank, Infineon
Rohstoffe: Hurrikan Ida hinterlässt Spuren
DZ BANK - Bullen legen Basis für neuen Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Podcast: Müssen wir Gold neu bewerten? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Der Ton macht die Musik"
ETHENEA: Die größte Herausforderung für Anleger
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur REV Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

REV Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Spirale der Teuerung und das Schicksal der Volksaktien
Jetzt zehrt die Inflation an unserem Wohlstand
Eingriff ins Eigentum  kommt jetzt die Pflicht zum Solardach?
Gemälde, Münzen, Autos  So schützen Sie jetzt mit Sachwerten Ihr Vermögen
So gut ist das neue Knick-Handy von Samsung wirklich

News von

Morphosys-Aktie nach Medikamenten-Zulassung: Kommt jetzt die Kursrallye?
Nestlé-Aktie, Sanofi und Microsoft: Drei der größten Dividendenzahler der Welt im Anlage-Check
Schwarzgeld: Türkei meldet erstmals Steuerdaten an den deutschen Fiskus - was das bedeutet
Größte Umwälzung seiner Geschichte: Der "neue" DAX - Welche Aktien sich lohnen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: S&P 500 und Nasdaq starten mit Rekordhochs

Heute im Fokus

DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Wall Street vorbörslich knapp behauptet -- Lufthansa stellt sich auf "langen kalten Winter" ein -- Naspers stockt bei Delivery Hero auf 27,47% auf -- Valneva im Fokus

Preis für Aluminium steigt auf 10-Jahreshoch. ADLER Group erhöht Jahresziele 2021. CEWE kündigt Aktienrückkauf-Programm an. Boxine zurrt Börsenpläne fest. Robinhood-Aktie büßt ein: SEC erwägt Verbot von PFOF-Wertpapierhandel. Zoom: Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich gestiegen. Prosus kauft indische Zahlungsplattform Billdesk für 4,7 Milliarden US-Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen