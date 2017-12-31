Revance Receives Great Place to Work Certification

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company
developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic
conditions, today announced that the company was certified as a great
workplace this month by the independent analysts at Great Place to
Work®. Revance Therapeutics earned this highly desirable credential
based on a comprehensive set of ratings provided by its employees in
anonymous surveys.
"We are extremely proud to receive the designation as a great
workplace, said Dan Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Revance. "As a biotech company on the cusp of our first product launch,
weve worked through the long, challenging drug development process to
build a company dedicated to its people and its mission to be a leader
of innovation in neuromodulators. Were committed to creating a work
environment and company culture where employees contribute, grow and
flourish on our journey to support patients seeking better treatment
options.
About Great Place to Work Institute
Great Place to Work is a global research, consulting and training firm
that helps organizations create and sustain great workplaces through the
development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves
business, non-profits and government agencies in 45 countries on all six
continents. In the US, Great Place to Work produces the annual FORTUNE
100 Best Companies to Work For list and Great Place to Work Best Small &
Medium Workplaces list published by Entrepreneur.com. Join the movement
of Great Place to Work at www.greatplacetowork.com.
About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology leader
developing neuromodulators for the treatment of aesthetic and
therapeutic conditions. Revance uses a unique proprietary, stabilizing
excipient peptide technology to create novel, differentiated therapies.
The companys lead compound, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002),
is in clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic and
therapeutic indications, including glabellar lines, cervical dystonia,
plantar fasciitis, upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has
the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company is
advancing a robust pipeline of injectable and topical formulations of
DaxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.
"Revance Therapeutics and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Great Place to Work is a register trademark of Great Place to Work®
Institute.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to the process and timing of, and ability to
complete, current and anticipated future clinical development of our
investigational drug product candidates, including but not limited to
initiation and design of clinical studies for current and future
indications, including the timing and results of the SAKURA 3 study of
RT002 , related results and reporting of such results; statements about
our business strategy, timeline and other goals and market for our
anticipated products, plans and prospects; including our
pre-commercialization plans; and statements about our ability to obtain
regulatory approval, including the timing of potential BLA filing for
RT002 to treat glabellar (frown) lines; and potential benefits of our
drug product candidates and our technologies.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from our
expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities
and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process,
including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design
or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain
regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our ability to
obtain funding for our operations; our plans to research, develop, and
commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market
acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays
in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the
applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and
growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our
ability to successfully commercialize our drug product candidates and
the timing of commercialization activities; the rate and degree of
market acceptance of our drug product candidates; our ability to develop
sales and marketing capabilities; the accuracy of our estimates
regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for
financing; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining
intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and
other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause
actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or
implied by statements in this press release may be found in Revance's
periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC"), including factors described in the section entitled "Risk
Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 3, 2018.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.
Revance disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005898/en/