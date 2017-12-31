finanzen.net
20.09.2018 22:24
Revance Receives Great Place to Work Certification

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced that the company was certified as a great workplace this month by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Revance Therapeutics earned this highly desirable credential based on a comprehensive set of ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys.

"We are extremely proud to receive the designation as a great workplace, said Dan Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revance. "As a biotech company on the cusp of our first product launch, weve worked through the long, challenging drug development process to build a company dedicated to its people and its mission to be a leader of innovation in neuromodulators. Were committed to creating a work environment and company culture where employees contribute, grow and flourish on our journey to support patients seeking better treatment options.

About Great Place to Work Institute

Great Place to Work is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves business, non-profits and government agencies in 45 countries on all six continents. In the US, Great Place to Work produces the annual FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list and Great Place to Work Best Small & Medium Workplaces list published by Entrepreneur.com. Join the movement of Great Place to Work at www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology leader developing neuromodulators for the treatment of aesthetic and therapeutic conditions. Revance uses a unique proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology to create novel, differentiated therapies. The companys lead compound, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is in clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including glabellar lines, cervical dystonia, plantar fasciitis, upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company is advancing a robust pipeline of injectable and topical formulations of DaxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Great Place to Work is a register trademark of Great Place to Work® Institute.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the process and timing of, and ability to complete, current and anticipated future clinical development of our investigational drug product candidates, including but not limited to initiation and design of clinical studies for current and future indications, including the timing and results of the SAKURA 3 study of RT002 , related results and reporting of such results; statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals and market for our anticipated products, plans and prospects; including our pre-commercialization plans; and statements about our ability to obtain regulatory approval, including the timing of potential BLA filing for RT002 to treat glabellar (frown) lines; and potential benefits of our drug product candidates and our technologies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug product candidates and the timing of commercialization activities; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug product candidates; our ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for financing; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in Revance's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 3, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Revance disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

