RhythmOne Names Luke Bussell as Managing Director ANZ

RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), an advertising technology company that
connects brands to audiences, announced the promotion of Luke Bussell to
Managing Director ANZ, a new position for the rapidly growing Australian
arm of the business.
Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Hudes, said Lukes promotion would see
the ANZ operation handed over to a highly capable leader.
"In Luke, were lucky to have a seasoned professional with the depth of
Media and Commercial sales experience. He has the leadership skills to
drive an expert team around him and were excited by the opportunities
that the Asian Pacific region as a whole provides our new end-to-end
programmatic offering, so I look forward with confidence to this next
phase of growth.
Luke joined RadiumOne (now RhythmOne) in 2016 and has over 18 years of
experience in advertising and media across digital, radio, publishing,
content and TV. He has held leadership roles in sales, strategy,
cross-platform and business development at Southern Cross Austereo,
Brand New Media and in the UK.
Speaking on his new role, Bussell stated, "Since RhythmOne acquired
RadiumOne and YuMe, we have established a strong team that is excited to
be taking the combined product suite and offerings to market. I look
forward to leading the ANZ operation through the next phase of growth,
driven largely through the RhythmOne products now available in
Australia. While Sharing and Dark Social are still a big part of what we
do, Influencer Marketing (RhythmInfluence) and RhythmOne Creative
Services, underpinned by guaranteed supply, now complete our offering.
About RhythmOne
RhythmOne drives engagement between advertisers and targeted audiences -
resulting in real, measurable business outcomes. The Company offers
fully integrated, cross-screen solutions that span desktop, mobile and
connected TV, across high-impact video, rich media, display, social and
native advertising formats - ensuring advertisers reach high-propensity
audiences wherever and however they consume content. The connections we
make are further enhanced through unique audience data and powered by
our unified programmatic platform, RhythmMax. The RhythmMax platform
includes unique verification technology, RhythmGuard, which ensures
quality audiences in brand safe environments. RhythmOne's end-to-end
platform - coupled with the world-class service of its account teams -
provides more direct, efficient and effective connections, driving ROI
for advertisers and publishers. Founded in 2004 in the UK, the Company
is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in the US, UK, Europe,
APAC and Canada. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.
