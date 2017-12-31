RhythmOne Receives Recertification of Trustworthy Accountability Group Seal for "Inventory Quality Guidelines

RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), a global advertising technology company,
today announces it has received its 2018 seal recertification for
Inventory Quality Guidelines (IQG) from the Trustworthy Accountability
Group (TAG). This recertification affirms that RhythmOne is utilizing
IQG disclosures for ad inventory to help partners understand and limit
their ads to brand safe environments.
To qualify for annual IQG recertification, TAG requires RhythmOne to vet
Publishers manually and perform a quarterly audit to help ensure
publisher properties continue to be ranked and categorized by content
category properly. Further, TAG reviewed and approved RhythmOnes
policies and procedures regarding onboarding new publishers and
advertisers, complaint handling and resolution, and methodology.
The mission of the IQG Program is to reduce friction and foster an
environment of trust in the marketplace by providing clear, common
language that describes the characteristics of advertising inventory and
transactions across the advertising value chain at four points in the
transaction process: inventory acquisition, inventory evaluation,
creative evaluation, and transaction execution. Further, the guidelines
prohibit the sale of any inventory within categories of illegal content
such as drugs, bombs, theft and online pirating, spyware/malware,
hacking, spamming, warez, or copyright infringement.
"Brand safety is something we take very seriously at RhythmOne, states
Ted Hasting, CEO of RhythmOne. "Our IQG recertification reinforces
RhythmOnes commitment to brand safety, and it is intended to offer our
customers heightened assurance that their advertising will be displayed
in only quality, transparent, and trustworthy environments. We will
continue to engage with TAG and serve on their committees to help define
emerging ad quality standards and requirements.
"Effective certification programs set a high bar for compliance and then
raise that bar each year, so participating companies like RhythmOne must
continuously improve their standards and maintain best practices, said
Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "By meeting the rigorous recertification
requirements of TAGs IQG program, RhythmOne is setting a high standard
to improve transparency of the supply chain and ensure the brand safety
of partners.
Additional information about TAGs programs and the application process
for TAG Registration and TAGs seal programs are available on the TAG
website.
About RhythmOne
RhythmOne drives engagement between
advertisers and targeted audiences resulting in real, measurable
business outcomes. We offer fully integrated, cross-screen solutions
that span desktop, mobile, and connected TV ("CTV) across high-impact
video, rich media, display, social, and native advertising formats
ensuring advertisers reach high-propensity audiences wherever and
however they consume content. The connections we make are further
enhanced through unique audience data and powered by our unified
programmatic platform, RhythmMax. RhythmMax includes unique verification
technology, RhythmGuard, which ensures quality audiences in brand safe
environments. This end-to-end platform coupled with the world-class
service of our account teams provides more direct, efficient, and
effective connections, driving ROI for advertisers and publishers.
Founded in 2004 in the UK, RhythmOne is headquartered in San Francisco
with offices in the US, UK, Europe, APAC, and Canada. For more
information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.
About the Trustworthy Accountability Group
The
Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global
certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in
the digital advertising industry. Created by the industrys top trade
organizations, TAGs mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat
malware, prevent Internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in
digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing
companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set
the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information
Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising
industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.
