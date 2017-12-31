RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

Baby boomer assets are the current wealth management sweet spot1,
but a growing segment of independent registered investment advisors
(RIAs) recognizes that embedding Gen-Xers and millennials as long-term
clients requires a shift in business strategy now.
According to new
findings from the TD
Ameritrade Institutional2 2018 RIA Sentiment Survey,
42 percent of RIAs say they are working on changing their marketing and
networking to attract younger clients.
RIAs say that in five years from now, the demographic composition of
their clients will start to change dramatically. Baby boomers, who today
make up 46% of RIA clients on average, are expected to drop slightly to
an average of 43% of clients. Gen Xers and millennials are expected to
jump up significantly, averaging 27% and 14% of all clients,
respectively, up from just 21% and 9% today. Seniors are expected to
fall from 23% to 14% of clients.
"In just five years, RIAs expect 41% of their clients to be Gen Xers or
millennials. This should be a wake up call to those who think that Next
Gen wealth is literally still a generation away," said Kate Healy,
managing director, Generation Next, TD Ameritrade Institutional. "Change
is coming, which means advisors need to rethink their approach to
finding both talent and clients in order to continue on their growth
trajectory."
RIAs say wealth transfer to non-clients remains one of the biggest
threats to growth, so future-thinking advisors are using a variety of
tactics to attract Next Gen clients. Nearly 40 percent are advising 401k
plan participants. Forty-seven percent are re-evaluating how they charge
for services, whether that means introducing flat fees for financial
planning and coaching (33%) or adjusting pricing and fees in some other
way (14%). Recognizing that this demographic tends to be in the early
stages of wealth accumulation, more than 20 percent of RIAs are lowering
asset minimums.
Hiring practices also reflect a greater Next Gen focus. Thirty percent
of RIAs are hiring younger advisors, and 24 percent are hiring college
interns. One in five plan to hire and train mid-career changers,
providing an opportunity for women re-entering to the workforce and
professionals from other industries or the military.
Still, the pivot to Next Gen is not without its challenges, and some
RIAs surveyed are grappling with how to best manage the expected
pipeline of younger money. A quarter called out either succession
planning or hiring talent as the challenge with the greatest potential
impact on their firms this year. And 22 percent named the shortage of
young advisors as a threat to growth.
Not all advisors express an urgent need to jump on Next Gen planning.
Forty-four percent of those surveyed are not taking any steps to build a
new talent pipeline. Roughly a quarter (23%) are not doing anything to
attract younger clients. According to Kate Healy, RIAs ignoring
demographic shifts do so at their own peril.
"Advisors who are not planning now to ensure the longevity of their
firms risk being left behind, said Healy. "Firms that are actively
taking steps now to manage for client needs down the road may be better
prepared in terms of talent, technology and of course, clients."
About the Survey
The TD Ameritrade Institutional 2018 RIA
Sentiment Survey was developed to understand the views of RIAs on
the economy, as well as their outlook for their firms and the RIA
industry. Results are based on a telephone survey conducted by MaritzCX,
on behalf of TD Ameritrade Institutional, a division of TD Ameritrade,
Inc., from November 27 through December 7, 2017. The survey included 300
RIA participants handling, on average, $161 million in client assets.
The margin of error is +/- 5.6%.
TD Ameritrade Institutional and MaritzCX are separate and unaffiliated
and not responsible for each others services or policies.
