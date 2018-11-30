Richard A. McGinn Joins Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today
announced the recent appointment of Richard A. McGinn as an independent
member.
"Richard is a highly accomplished executive who brings expertise in
global business operations and strategic investment knowledge to the
Board, said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman &
Wakefield.
McGinn is a prominent leader in the global communication systems,
networking and technology industries, bringing more than 45 years of
business management, financial and investment experience. He previously
served as CEO of VeriFone Systems, Inc., one of the world's largest
point of sale terminal vendors and a leading provider of payment and
commerce solutions, and CEO of Lucent, a multinational
telecommunications equipment company. While at Lucent, McGinn oversaw
and directed engineering, research and investments of more than $4
billion annually, and was involved in the acquisition of, or investment
in, more than 30 technology companies.
McGinn was a founder and Investor of Sky Capital from 2014 to 2016.
Additionally, he was a General Partner of M.R. Investment Partners from
2010 to 2014 and of RRE Ventures from 2001 to 2010. McGinn holds a
Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and
owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services
firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70
countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core
services of property, facilities and project management, leasing,
capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
