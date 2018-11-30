finanzen.net
10.06.2019 22:47
Richard A. McGinn Joins Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the recent appointment of Richard A. McGinn as an independent member.

"Richard is a highly accomplished executive who brings expertise in global business operations and strategic investment knowledge to the Board, said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield.

McGinn is a prominent leader in the global communication systems, networking and technology industries, bringing more than 45 years of business management, financial and investment experience. He previously served as CEO of VeriFone Systems, Inc., one of the world's largest point of sale terminal vendors and a leading provider of payment and commerce solutions, and CEO of Lucent, a multinational telecommunications equipment company. While at Lucent, McGinn oversaw and directed engineering, research and investments of more than $4 billion annually, and was involved in the acquisition of, or investment in, more than 30 technology companies.

McGinn was a founder and Investor of Sky Capital from 2014 to 2016. Additionally, he was a General Partner of M.R. Investment Partners from 2010 to 2014 and of RRE Ventures from 2001 to 2010. McGinn holds a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

