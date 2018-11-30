finanzen.net
22.04.2019 22:46
Bewerten
(0)

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation Announces Preferred Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

In accordance with the terms of RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporations 5.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock) (NYSE: RMPL), the Board of Directors of RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.3672 per share of Series A Preferred Stock.

The following dates apply to the dividend declared:

Ex Date     Record Date     Payable Date
April 30, 2019     May 1, 2019     May 15, 2019

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $3.5 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

The distribution was calculated based on the preferred shares Liquidation Preference of $25.00 per share and most current distribution rate per share of $0.3672. Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. The current distribution has been paid from ordinary income. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full years distributions) contained in shareholders 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

This data is for information only and should not be construed as an official tax form, nor should it be considered tax or investment advice. RiverNorth is not a tax advisor and investors should consult a tax professional for guidance regarding their specific tax situation. Please consult your legal or tax advisor.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves certain risks, including loss of principle, that are described in the "Risks" section of the Prospectus.

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC and Quasar Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp 5.875 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Shs 2017-31.10.24 Series -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A News
RSS Feed
RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp 5.875 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Shs 2017-31.10.24 Series -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A News
Anzeige

Inside

Der Scalable Capital ETF Ratgeber
Mit Informationsvorsprung in den Tag starten  jeden Börsenhandelstag!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX erreicht Jahreshoch - Das wird jetzt wichtig!
Aktien von Rocket Internet im Fokus der Anleger
DZ BANK - Orange: Strategie-Update in Arbeit
HSBC: Am Automobilmarkt macht sich wieder Optimismus breit
VW und Toyota setzen sich durch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entlarven Sie überteuerte Nachahmer-Fonds
So sichern Sie sich Zuschüsse und Prämien für Ihr Elektroauto
Mehrheit der Deutschen ist klar gegen Enteignungen
Eine Enteignung schafft keine Wohnungen
Wenig erwachsener Umgang mit Aktionären bei Bayer

News von

Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
Mr. Dax Dirk Müller: "Das Problem ist nicht der Brexit"
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
FiatChrysler-Aktie: Mit dem Erzrivalen in die Kiste
Musterklage gegen Rentensteuer: Was wichtig wird

News von

5 Dinge, die Millionäre tun und von denen Millennials wissen sollten, wenn sie ein Vermögen aufbauen wollen
Zwischen Elend und Verschwendung: 13 erstaunliche Fakten über die russische Wirtschaft
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Millennials in Deutschland gehen mit ihrer finanziellen Zukunft völlig irrational um
Trump schenkt China eine Waffe, die das Land im Handelskrieg gegen die USA einsetzen kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Tesla kündigt nach Video von Autobrand in Shanghai Untersuchung an -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt

Apple nimmt zweite Roboter-Linie zum iPhone-Recycling in Betrieb. PUMA-Aktionäre segnen Aktiensplit ab. Samsung nimmt Falt-Handy wegen möglicher Mängel unter die Lupe. 3,4 Milliarden Dollar: Cannabis-Megadeal in Nordamerika eingefädelt. Nestlé: Robuster Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr. US-Versicherer Travelers steigert Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:19 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Tesla kündigt nach Video von Autobrand in Shanghai Untersuchung an -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Ausland
21:14 Uhr
Ausblick: Twitter präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausland
22:03 Uhr
Ausblick: Tesla stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7