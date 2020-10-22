  • Suche
22.10.2020 23:00

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation* Announces Preferred Dividend

In accordance with the terms of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporations 5.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock) (NYSE: RMPL), the Board of Directors of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.3672 per share of Series A Preferred Stock.

The following dates apply to the dividend declared:

Ex Date

Record Date

Payable Date

October 30, 2020

November 2, 2020

November 16, 2020

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $4.4 billion1 in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

*Previously known as RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation.

The distribution was calculated based on the preferred shares Liquidation Preference of $25.00 per share and most current distribution rate per share of $0.3672. Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. The current distribution has been paid from ordinary income. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full years distributions) contained in shareholders 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

This data is for information only and should not be construed as an official tax form, nor should it be considered tax or investment advice. RiverNorth is not a tax advisor and investors should consult a tax professional for guidance regarding their specific tax situation. Please consult your legal or tax advisor.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in the Fund involves certain risks, including loss of principle, that are described in the "Risks" section of the Prospectus.

1 Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets which includes the effects of leverage and investments in affiliated funds.

RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.
©2000-2020 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.

