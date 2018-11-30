RLI Announces Claim Department Leadership Promotions

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today it has promoted
several leaders within its Claim department. The following promotions
are effective immediately.
Nic Mesco, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice
President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLIs
Casualty product claims. Mesco joined RLI in 2013 as Claim Director and
was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2016. Prior to joining RLI,
he was an attorney at Tressler LLP. Mesco has more than 11 years of
insurance industry experience.
Matt Campen,
Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted
to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for
RLIs Property, Marine and Surety product claims. Campen joined RLI in
2013 as Claim Director and was promoted to Assistant Vice President,
Claims in 2017. Prior to joining RLI, he was a commercial catastrophe
claim manager at Zurich North America. Campen has 15 years of insurance
industry experience.
Will Irish, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice
President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLIs
Transportation, Non-Transportation Auto and Personal Umbrella product
claims. Irish joined RLI in 2016 as Assistant Vice President, Claims.
Prior to joining RLI, he was Zonal Vice President, Claims at AIG. Irish
has 32 years of insurance industry experience.
"These changes help create close alignment between our business and
claim operations to better serve our customers, said RLI Insurance
Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. "All of these professionals
bring a wealth of experience to their positions. Their industry
knowledge and commitment to exceptional customer service will be
instrumental in positioning our claim operations for future success.
ABOUT RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche
property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep
underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal
lines customers nationwide. RLIs products are offered through its
insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance
Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLIs
subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid
and increased regular dividends for 43 consecutive years and delivered
underwriting profits for 22 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI,
visit www.rlicorp.com.
