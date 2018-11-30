RLI Announces Surety Group Leadership Promotions

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that it has promoted two leaders within its Surety group. The following promotions are effective immediately.

Bob Kirk, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Surety has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Surety. Kirk succeeds Martha Weissbaum, who recently retired from RLI after 18 years with the company. In his new role, Kirk will assume responsibility for RLIs Commercial Surety product strategy and underwriting operations. He joined RLI in 2000 as Regional Manager, Commercial Surety and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2008. Prior to joining RLI, he was a Regional Manager at AmWest Surety Insurance Co. Kirk has 28 years of insurance industry experience.

Brian Schick, Assistant Vice President, Contract Surety, has been promoted to Vice President, Contract Surety. In his new role, Schick will assume responsibility for RLIs Contract Surety product strategy and underwriting operations. He joined RLI | CBIC in 1994 as Manager, Underwriting. He was promoted to Director, Underwriting in 2012 and Assistant Vice President, Contract Surety in 2013. Schick has 24 years of insurance industry experience.

"These promotions recognize Bob and Brians proven leadership, deep surety expertise and customer focus, said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. "Im confident that they will both help drive the continued growth and success of RLIs Surety business.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLIs products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLIs subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 43 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 22 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

