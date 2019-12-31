finanzen.net
10.02.2020 23:00
RLI Transportation Announces Partnership With Samsara

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, announced today a partnership with Samsara, an Industrial IoT company that provides sensors and software to manage vehicle fleets and industrial operations.

The partnership will provide RLI Transportation customers within the large trucking, public auto, and commercial specialty auto industries with enhanced loss control resources through free dashboard cameras and telematics devices, data analytics that provide real time visibility to fleet vehicle operations and customized loss control consultations. Participating insureds who implement the Samsara solution can receive up to a 5% insurance premium credit.

"Our customers are consistently looking to improve their results through tools that enhance driver safety, said Mike Haswell, RLI Transportation Vice President, Business Development and Retention. "Samsaras video-based solution provides drivers with real time coaching to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents. It also helps transportation companies improve the overall safety of their fleet by providing greater visibility into hard-to-detect driving events like harsh braking, rolling stops, near-misses, speeding and distracted driving.

"We are very excited to partner with RLI, said Iain Denham, Senior Director of Global Partner Sales at Samsara. "Samsara is always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers, and RLI shares that passion. This is demonstrated in their innovative approach to investing in their customers safety programs."

RLI Transportations loss control team will work with participating insureds to develop comprehensive, customized loss control programs based on Samsara telematics data. For more information on RLIs partnership with Samsara, contact Jamie Wilson, Loss Control Director, RLI Transportation at 404-443-1095 or Jamie.Wilson@rlicorp.com.

RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, is a full-service provider of insurance products and services for truck, public auto and commercial auto customers. To learn more about RLI Transportation, visit www.rlitransportation.com.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLIs products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLIs subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

ABOUT SAMSARA

Samsaras portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. They serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsaras growing suite of solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls - all in an integrated, open, real-time platform. Learn more at www.samsara.com.

