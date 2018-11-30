finanzen.net
01.07.2019 14:30
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Kingston Plantation for $156 Million

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that the Company sold two hotels located in Myrtle Beach consisting of the 385-room Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort and 255-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort ("Kingston Plantation) for $156.0 million or approximately $244,000 per key.

"We are pleased with the solid execution and attractive multiple generated by the sale of these two beachfront hotels, commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction is a continuation of our strategic efforts to sell non-core hotels and recycle capital into more accretive opportunities that will ultimately drive long-term shareholder value.

Based on the trailing twelve months ended May 2019, the sales price represents a 12.9x Hotel EBITDA multiple and 6.7% capitalization rate, inclusive of $44.5 million in planned capital expenditures. The Company estimates the disposition of Kingston Plantation will have the following effect on its full year 2019 outlook:

  • Pro forma Consolidated Hotel EBITDA will be reduced by approximately $15.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA will be reduced by approximately $8.8 million

About RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

Forward Looking Statements

The following information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Companys business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words "believe, "project, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "may, "will, "will continue, "intend, "should, "may or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Companys actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty, increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules, changes in local, national and global real estate conditions, declines in the lodging industry, seasonality of the lodging industry, risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel, the Companys ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms, changes in interest rates, access to capital through offerings of the Companys common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt, the Companys ability to identify suitable acquisitions, the Companys ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses and inaccuracies of the Companys accounting estimates. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urge investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled "Risk Factors, "Forward-Looking Statements, and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Companys Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

