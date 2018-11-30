finanzen.net
08.04.2019 23:34
Bewerten
(0)

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Successful Refinancings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that it has recently closed on two refinancing transactions, which consist of the following:

  • New $200.0 million five-year floating rate mortgage loan maturing in April 2024 (the "$200 Million Loan), inclusive of extension options. The $200 Million Loan was originated by Bank of America, N.A.
  • New $96.0 million seven-year floating rate mortgage loan maturing in April 2026 (the "$96 Million Loan), inclusive of extension options. The $96 Million Loan was originated by PNC Bank, National Association.

The Company utilized proceeds from these refinancing transactions to repay two secured loans, including a $150.0 million secured loan that was scheduled to mature October 2021 (including extensions) and an approximately $140 million secured loan that was scheduled to mature March 2022 (including extensions). The refinancings will reduce the weighted average interest rate spread from LIBOR plus 225 basis points on the repaid loans to LIBOR plus 155 basis points on the new loans. The reduction in the interest rate spread will result in annual interest expense savings of over $2 million. The Company factored the interest expense savings from both of these financing transactions into the prior net interest expense outlook range of $88 million to $90 million.

The $200 Million Loan is secured by seven hotels, bears interest at LIBOR plus 152 basis points, and provides two one-year extensions. The $96 Million Loan is secured by three hotels, bears interest at LIBOR plus 160 basis points, and provides two one-year extensions. Following the completion of these refinancings, the Companys weighted average maturity was extended to 4.2 years.

"We are very pleased to execute on these transactions that further strengthen our balance sheet by extending our debt maturities and reducing our interest expense, said Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With a well-laddered maturity profile and low weighted average interest rate on our debt, we remain extremely well positioned to execute on our strategic initiatives.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Companys portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Forward Looking Statements

The following information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Companys business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words "believe, "project, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "may, "will, "will continue, "intend, "should, or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and the Companys actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the current global economic uncertainty, increased direct competition, changes in government regulations or accounting rules, changes in local, national and global real estate conditions, declines in the lodging industry, seasonality of the lodging industry, risks related to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, hostilities, including future terrorist attacks or fear of hostilities that affect travel, the Companys ability to obtain lines of credit or permanent financing on satisfactory terms, changes in interest rates, access to capital through offerings of the Companys common and preferred shares of beneficial interest, or debt, the Companys ability to identify suitable acquisitions, the Companys ability to close on identified acquisitions and integrate those businesses and inaccuracies of the Companys accounting estimates. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urge investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled "Risk Factors, "Forward-Looking Statements, and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Companys Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:
http://rljlodgingtrust.com

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RLJ Lodging Trust News
RSS Feed
RLJ Lodging Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.09.2018RLJ Lodging Trust OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
06.10.2017RLJ Lodging Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.09.2017RLJ Lodging Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.12.2016RLJ Lodging Trust BuyInstinet
15.07.2016RLJ Lodging Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
21.09.2018RLJ Lodging Trust OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.12.2016RLJ Lodging Trust BuyInstinet
08.01.2016RLJ Lodging Trust BuyBB&T Capital Markets
04.01.2016RLJ Lodging Trust OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.11.2015RLJ Lodging Trust OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.10.2017RLJ Lodging Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.09.2017RLJ Lodging Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.07.2016RLJ Lodging Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
09.03.2016RLJ Lodging Trust UnderweightBarclays Capital
18.12.2015RLJ Lodging Trust UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene RLJ Lodging Trust News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere RLJ Lodging Trust News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Friday Gold Rush-Was steckt hinter dieser Strategie?
Goldpreis findet vorerst Unterstützung
Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Unterstützung
Daimler, BMW und VW - unangenehme Post aus Brüssel
UBS: Siemens  Bullen wagen sich aus der Deckung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
Vontobel: Ölpreis, Gold, Silber - wie spannend sind Rohstoffinvestments?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur RLJ Lodging Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

RLJ Lodging Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer die dreizehn besten Börsentage verpasst hat, der hat seine Rendite halbiert
Hier wurden die Mieten am stärksten erhöht
Die Gründe liegen ganz besonders in China
Enteignung ist der völlig falsche Weg
Hier ist Deutschland die Ausnahme in der EU

News von

DAX: Wann Anleger wieder einsteigen sollten
Dividenden: So kassieren Anleger richtig ab
DAX: Bei Chaos-Brexit droht Börsen-Chaos - Zollstreit im Blick
Der große Test: Das sind die besten Kreditkarten
Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis bricht ein

News von

Die steile Karriere von MacKenzie Bezos, die nach ihrer Scheidung von Jeff Bezos zu den reichsten Frauen der Welt gehören wird
LinkedIn-Ranking: Das sind die 25 beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Obama über antidemokratische Tendenzen: "Künstliche Intelligenz wird das Problem verschlimmern"
Zwei Jahre Switch: Wie sich Nintendo mit einzigartigem Design gegen die PlayStation und Xbox behauptet
Mach Platz, Berlin: Warum Hamburg der heimliche Star der deutschen Startup- und Techszene ist

Heute im Fokus

Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus

GE-Aktie verliert: JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric. Boeing drosselt nach Flugzeugabstürzen 737-Max-Produktion. Fiat Chrysler will Flotte wegen drohener EU-Abgasbußen mit Tesla poolen. Brexit-Gespräche zwischen Regierung und Opposition stocken. Henkel bekräftigt Ziele für 2019.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.04.19
Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.04.19
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
08.04.19
GE-Aktie verliert : JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
International Cobalt Corp Registered ShsA2DN7F
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403