17.10.2018 12:00
RMPFS, Part of Royal Mail PLC, Achieves Greater Source-to-Pay Controls and Efficiencies with Proactis

Proactis, the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has announced that Proactis solutions form a key part of a Royal Mail Properties & Facilities Solutions (RMPFS) transformational change programme. The key objectives fulfilled by Proactis include up-front control, visibility and authorisation of spend, automation of the procurement process for both catalogue and non-catalogue orders, control of supplier management and improved efficiency of the invoicing process.

RMPFS provides a professional Facilities Management service and is responsible for maintaining one of the largest corporate real estates in Europe, with over 2,600 sites and 500 engineers. The organisations SMART Engineering project involved implementing modern, intuitive and proven spend management software to deliver process efficiencies and automation. This drive for efficiency was central to the terms of their SLAs and working model with the Royal Mail.

Following an extensive review of its existing source-to-pay processes, Proactis was selected to supply a full end-to-end solution for all goods and services procured and paid for by RMPFS within the Engineering community. Part of an initial evaluation included ensuring enterprise-wide adoption, with access to Proactis from their Toughbooks (laptops that engineers use) and Android mobile devices.

"Proactis has enabled us to gain greater visibility and control of our complete source-to-pay process. This includes the streamlining and automation of processes, the introduction of best practices and support for financial and procurement transformation, and was done without compromise to existing systems and processes stated Tim Middleton, RMPFS Project Manager.

Use of Proactis has improved purchase order compliance in all categories of spend. A mix of Catalogue suppliers is available for categories across parts and materials to consolidate spend across the Group, and other approved suppliers/contracts are available to support more unique purchases. This, in turn, helps reduce retrospective orders to aid control and analysis of spend. Now, when a PO is issued, an email, customised to look like an official RMPFS communication, is generated to the supplier to confirm the delivery date. The invoicing process is more streamlined and efficient.

"Over 500 RMPFS engineers, spread across the UK, have been trained on Proactis. The implementation and training process was very fast and straightforward and we have appreciated Proactis partner approach, said Tim. "The integration with our Infor Finance and Job Management systems is complete and everyone has found the solution easy to use and administer.

With the successes that Proactis has brought to the Engineering services, RMPFS is now looking to roll out the solution to the rest of the Group and include all spend categories including the soft services, such as cleaning etc.

About Proactis
Proactis helps organisations around the world to operate faster, leaner, smarter by rethinking the way they do commerce to thrive in the digital economy.

proactis.com

