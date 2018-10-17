RMPFS, Part of Royal Mail PLC, Achieves Greater Source-to-Pay Controls and Efficiencies with Proactis

Proactis,
the global spend management and B2B eCommerce company, has announced
that Proactis solutions form a key part of a Royal Mail Properties &
Facilities Solutions (RMPFS) transformational change programme. The key
objectives fulfilled by Proactis include up-front control, visibility
and authorisation of spend, automation of the procurement process for
both catalogue and non-catalogue orders, control of supplier management
and improved efficiency of the invoicing process.
RMPFS provides a professional Facilities Management service and is
responsible for maintaining one of the largest corporate real estates in
Europe, with over 2,600 sites and 500 engineers. The organisations
SMART Engineering project involved implementing modern, intuitive and
proven spend management software to deliver process efficiencies and
automation. This drive for efficiency was central to the terms of their
SLAs and working model with the Royal Mail.
Following an extensive review of its existing source-to-pay
processes, Proactis was selected to supply a full end-to-end solution
for all goods and services procured and paid for by RMPFS within the
Engineering community. Part of an initial evaluation included ensuring
enterprise-wide adoption, with access to Proactis from their Toughbooks
(laptops that engineers use) and Android mobile devices.
"Proactis has enabled us to gain greater visibility and control of our
complete source-to-pay process. This includes the streamlining and
automation of processes, the introduction of best practices and support
for financial
and procurement transformation, and was done without compromise to
existing systems and processes stated Tim Middleton, RMPFS Project
Manager.
Use of Proactis has improved purchase order compliance in all categories
of spend. A mix of Catalogue suppliers is available for categories
across parts and materials to consolidate spend across the Group, and
other approved suppliers/contracts are available to support more unique
purchases. This, in turn, helps reduce retrospective orders to aid
control and analysis of spend. Now, when a PO is issued, an email,
customised to look like an official RMPFS communication, is generated to
the supplier to confirm the delivery date. The invoicing process is more
streamlined and efficient.
"Over 500 RMPFS engineers, spread across the UK, have been trained on
Proactis. The implementation and training process was very fast and
straightforward and we have appreciated Proactis partner approach,
said Tim. "The integration with our Infor Finance and Job Management
systems is complete and everyone has found the solution easy to use and
administer.
With the successes that Proactis has brought to the Engineering
services, RMPFS is now looking to roll out the solution to the rest of
the Group and include all spend categories including the soft
services, such as cleaning etc.
