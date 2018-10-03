Rob Rubano Joins Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets

finanzen.net
03.10.2018 18:19
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that Rob Rubano has joined the firm as Executive Managing Director to lead Investment Sales and the Equity, Debt & Structured Finance business of Cushman & Wakefield on the West Coast.

"We are delighted to welcome Rob to Cushman & Wakefield. He is an outstanding professional and a great addition to our national Capital Markets platform. His finance expertise, client relationships and track record will continue to strengthen our debt and financing capabilities, said Carlo Barel di SantAlbano, Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets and Investor Services.

Rubano is joining Cushman & Wakefield from Eastdil Secured. Over his career, he has been directly responsible for transactions totaling more than $30 billion. He is responsible for the structuring and placement of commercial mortgages as well as secondary loan sales. He has extensive experience working throughout various parts of the capital stack, including first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine financings and preferred equity.

"Our Capital Markets business has grown rapidly by selectively recruiting talented individuals that can augment and strengthen our national platform, said Doug Harmon, Chairman, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefields U.S. market share for office sales nearly tripled to more than 23 percent, with $8.6 billion of sales through first-half 2018, according to Real Estate Alert, the commercial real estate industry publication that measures investment sales volume and brokerage market share. Across all property types, the increase in market share ranks Cushman & Wakefield third nationally through the first half of 2018, up from fifth in 2017.

Rubano is based in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from UCLAs Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

