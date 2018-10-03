Rob Rubano Joins Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that Rob Rubano has
joined the firm as Executive Managing Director to lead Investment Sales
and the Equity, Debt & Structured Finance business of Cushman &
Wakefield on the West Coast.
"We are delighted to welcome Rob to Cushman & Wakefield. He is an
outstanding professional and a great addition to our national Capital
Markets platform. His finance expertise, client relationships and track
record will continue to strengthen our debt and financing capabilities,
said Carlo Barel di SantAlbano, Chief Executive, Global Capital Markets
and Investor Services.
Rubano is joining Cushman & Wakefield from Eastdil Secured. Over his
career, he has been directly responsible for transactions totaling more
than $30 billion. He is responsible for the structuring and placement of
commercial mortgages as well as secondary loan sales. He has extensive
experience working throughout various parts of the capital stack,
including first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine financings and preferred
equity.
"Our Capital Markets business has grown rapidly by selectively
recruiting talented individuals that can augment and strengthen our
national platform, said Doug Harmon, Chairman, Capital Markets, Cushman
& Wakefield.
Cushman & Wakefields U.S. market share for office sales nearly tripled
to more than 23 percent, with $8.6 billion of sales through first-half
2018, according to Real Estate Alert, the commercial real estate
industry publication that measures investment sales volume and brokerage
market share. Across all property types, the increase in market share
ranks Cushman & Wakefield third nationally through the first half of
2018, up from fifth in 2017.
Rubano is based in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from UCLAs Anderson
School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
from Virginia Tech.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services
firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for
real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the
largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in
approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had
revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and
project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other
services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
Source: Cushman & Wakefield
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005702/en/