Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Financial Executive of the Year, Public Company Category

Robert F. Probst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been named FEIs 2019 Public Company
Financial Executive of the Year. The national award is presented
annually to the CFO who has made a major impact within their company,
achieved success in the companys growth and profitability, and shown
exemplary leadership skills throughout their career.
"Bob is an outstanding CFO; an exceptional partner and leader who
consistently demonstrates commitment, teamwork, intellect, strategic
thought and a positive attitude, said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman
and CEO. "These characteristics have made Bob a success throughout his
25+ year career in finance, where he has established a strong track
record of increasing responsibility and professional achievement.
Ventass success has always hinged on our team of tenured and
experienced professionals, and Bob stands out as a shining example of
that principle. On behalf of all his Ventas colleagues, I congratulate
Bob on this well-deserved honor.
As a member of the Ventas executive leadership team, Probst plays a key
role in all aspects of finance, accounting, IT, strategy and investor
relations, and also leads the Companys Senior Living Asset Management
function. Probsts focus is on providing clear growth strategies and
consistent execution, marrying an entrepreneurial collaborative culture
with effective and efficient processes, and recruiting top talent
to Ventas.
Probst joined Ventas in 2014 after a career spanning a wide variety of
business, financial and geographic roles in publicly-traded Corporations
including Beam, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., and UK-based Diageo
PLC. He serves on the boards of Argentum,
the nations largest senior living association; the Chicago
Botanic Garden; and Camp
Kesem, a community that supports children affected by cancer. He is
a member of the advisory board of the Duke
University Financial Economics program, where he earned his B.A.
degree with honors in Economics and won the national championship as a
freshman on the Duke Soccer team. Probst received his M.B.A. degree with
highest honors in Finance and Accounting from The University of Chicago
Booth School of Business.
About Ventas:
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and
innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care
facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge
subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility
development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health
systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the
"Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless
otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge
can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.
The Company routinely announces material information to investors and
the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys
website. The information that the Company posts to its website may
be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors
and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the
information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to
following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public
conference calls and webcasts.
About FEI Financial Executive of the Year:
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the
views of corporate financial management. Consideration for FEIs
Financial Executive of the Year Award is through peer nominations.
Nominees are judged on eight criteria: professional experience,
leadership, team development, entity profile, planning and budgeting,
control and reporting, social responsibility and innovation. The award
was presented at a reception on May 19 in conjunction with the FEIs
2019 Financial Leadership Summit in Orlando, FL.
