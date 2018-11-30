finanzen.net
20.05.2019
Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Financial Executive of the Year, Public Company Category

Robert F. Probst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) has been named FEIs 2019 Public Company Financial Executive of the Year. The national award is presented annually to the CFO who has made a major impact within their company, achieved success in the companys growth and profitability, and shown exemplary leadership skills throughout their career.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005814/en/

Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Public Company Financial Executive of the Year (Photo: Business Wire ...

Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Public Company Financial Executive of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bob is an outstanding CFO; an exceptional partner and leader who consistently demonstrates commitment, teamwork, intellect, strategic thought and a positive attitude, said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. "These characteristics have made Bob a success throughout his 25+ year career in finance, where he has established a strong track record of increasing responsibility and professional achievement. Ventass success has always hinged on our team of tenured and experienced professionals, and Bob stands out as a shining example of that principle. On behalf of all his Ventas colleagues, I congratulate Bob on this well-deserved honor.

As a member of the Ventas executive leadership team, Probst plays a key role in all aspects of finance, accounting, IT, strategy and investor relations, and also leads the Companys Senior Living Asset Management function. Probsts focus is on providing clear growth strategies and consistent execution, marrying an entrepreneurial collaborative culture with effective and efficient processes, and recruiting top talent to Ventas.

Probst joined Ventas in 2014 after a career spanning a wide variety of business, financial and geographic roles in publicly-traded Corporations including Beam, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., and UK-based Diageo PLC. He serves on the boards of Argentum, the nations largest senior living association; the Chicago Botanic Garden; and Camp Kesem, a community that supports children affected by cancer. He is a member of the advisory board of the Duke University Financial Economics program, where he earned his B.A. degree with honors in Economics and won the national championship as a freshman on the Duke Soccer team. Probst received his M.B.A. degree with highest honors in Finance and Accounting from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Ventas:

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas or the "Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Companys website. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Companys press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About FEI Financial Executive of the Year:

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Consideration for FEIs Financial Executive of the Year Award is through peer nominations. Nominees are judged on eight criteria: professional experience, leadership, team development, entity profile, planning and budgeting, control and reporting, social responsibility and innovation. The award was presented at a reception on May 19 in conjunction with the FEIs 2019 Financial Leadership Summit in Orlando, FL.

