09.03.2021 15:00

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Its QuickShip Turnaround Time in Full Operation

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has successfully launched its QuickShip order turnaround process, utilizing the companys enhanced procurement systems and new Irvine, California manufacturing facility.

"We introduced the concept of QuickShip back in early February, and its been very well received by our customers and prospects in the sales funnel, said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "Two clients have taken immediate advantage of the program which has started with ROSA. These RAD solutions are deterring high-frequency security incidents the minute theyre installed. Who wouldnt want to benefit from a reduction of incidents as quickly as possible, plus the added benefit of saving money right now? Reinharz affirmed.

Both clients that took advantage of the QuickShip program have already reordered and RAD is finalizing case studies in which the clients share their experiences of immediate reduction of incidents.

RAD expects to confirm a move to a large-scale manufacturing expansion within the next few weeks. Demand for its high-volume, entry-level devices including ROSA and AVA, as well as requirements for ROAMEO production are driving this expansion. This broad expansion into a comprehensive assembly facility, likely located in Michigan, provides central access to RADs largest markets as well as easy access from RADs R&D center outside of Toronto, Canada.

"The security industry is going through some changes and theyre happening quickly, said Mark Folmer, CPP, FsyI and COO of RAD. "We needed to invent new ways to support the channel and end-users as they seek to reduce, even eliminate, costs wherever they can. And when they find out about RAD solutions and what they can do, they want them right now, Folmer concluded.

Currently, RAD QuickShip is available for ROSA units. AVA is expected to be added to the program in April with Wally being added in May. SCOT will be added when the company is in the expanded production facility.

To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the users experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITXs RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Werbung

