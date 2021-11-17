Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 14 ROSA Stationary Security Robots

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received 2 orders totaling 14 units of its increasingly popular ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) security device from 2 end user clients.

The company confirmed that the end users for these ROSA deployments are in the property management and construction industries. Additional details of these deployments, including client identities are expected in the coming weeks.

"For the past month or so Ive been using the word inevitable in describing how all industries will eventually be implementing devices like what RAD offers, said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. "A couple of great orders like these 14 ROSAs received in the same day, from direct end users, certainly indicates to me that we are on the move.

The company also confirmed that these 14 ROSA units are expected to be deployed over the next 6 weeks and will be the recently released ROSA 3.0 models. "I was advised that weve received these 14 ROSA orders while I am still at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando meeting with the amusement park and attractions industry discussing ROSA and ROAMEO, said Mark Folmer, RAD President and COO. "Later today I head off to New York City to accept an award for ROSA at a major security conference. Its been a very active few weeks for RAD, we couldnt be more optimistic!

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSAs AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RADs software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSAs dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the users experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.

