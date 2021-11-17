  • Suche
Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 14 ROSA Stationary Security Robots

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received 2 orders totaling 14 units of its increasingly popular ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) security device from 2 end user clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005652/en/

ROSA 3.0 Stationary Security Robot from Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) (Photo: Business Wire)

ROSA 3.0 Stationary Security Robot from Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) (Photo: Business Wire)

The company confirmed that the end users for these ROSA deployments are in the property management and construction industries. Additional details of these deployments, including client identities are expected in the coming weeks.

"For the past month or so Ive been using the word inevitable in describing how all industries will eventually be implementing devices like what RAD offers, said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. "A couple of great orders like these 14 ROSAs received in the same day, from direct end users, certainly indicates to me that we are on the move.

The company also confirmed that these 14 ROSA units are expected to be deployed over the next 6 weeks and will be the recently released ROSA 3.0 models. "I was advised that weve received these 14 ROSA orders while I am still at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando meeting with the amusement park and attractions industry discussing ROSA and ROAMEO, said Mark Folmer, RAD President and COO. "Later today I head off to New York City to accept an award for ROSA at a major security conference. Its been a very active few weeks for RAD, we couldnt be more optimistic!

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSAs AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RADs software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSAs dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the users experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITXs RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.roboticassistancedevices.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

