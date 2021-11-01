Rockwell Automation kündigt Quartalsdividende an

  • Suche
Der amerikanische Industriekonzern Rockwell Automation Inc. (ISIN: US7739031091, NYSE: ROK) wird eine Quartalsdividende von 1,12 US-Dollar ausbezahlen. Die Zahlung erfolgt am 12. September 2022 (Record date: 15. August 2022).

Auf das Jahr hochgerechnet liegt die Gesamtdividende bei 4,48 US-Dollar. Beim derzeitigen Börsenkurs von 217,01 US-Dollar (Stand: 1. Juni 2022) beträgt die aktuelle Dividendenrendite 2,06 Prozent. Im Oktober 2021 erfolgte eine Anhebung der Dividende um knapp 5 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorquartal (1,07 US-Dollar).

Rockwell Automation ist 1903 gegründet worden. Der Firmensitz befindet sich in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rockwell ist ein Hersteller von Automatisierungs- und Informationslösungen für die industrielle Produktion. Es werden rund 25.000 Mitarbeiter beschäftigt.

Im zweiten Quartal (31. März) des Fiskaljahres 2022 erzielte das Unternehmen einen Umsatz von 1,81 Mrd. US-Dollar (Vorjahr: 1,78 Mrd. US-Dollar), wie am 3. Mai 2022 berichtet wurde. Der Ertrag lag bei 53,9 Mio. US-Dollar (Vorjahr: 415 Mio. US-Dollar).

Seit Jahresanfang 2022 weist die Aktie auf der derzeitigen Kursbasis an der Wall Street ein Kursminus von 37,79 Prozent auf (Stand: 1. Juni 2022). Die Marktkapitalisierung beträgt aktuell 24,79 Mrd. US-Dollar.

Redaktion MyDividends.de

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rockwell Automation Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
