  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
19.03.2021 21:50

Roku Acquires "This Old House, Americas No. 1 TV Home Improvement Program

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that it has acquired the "This Old House business, inclusive of its global distribution rights and all of its subsidiary brands, including the "This Old House and "Ask This Old House TV programs, the show libraries, all digital assets, and the television production studio. "This Old House and "Ask This Old House were the two top-rated home improvement programs in the U.S. in 2020, according to Nielsen data, and have earned a total of 19 Emmy Awards and 102 nominations. Past seasons of "This Old House and "Ask This Old House are already available for free on The Roku Channel through both linear and on demand programming. Current seasons ("This Old House: Season 42 and "Ask This Old House: Season 19) are available for free on The Roku Channel as on demand episodes after they air on local PBS stations.

"As the top-rated home improvement programs in America, This Old House has the broad appeal that is perfectly suited to support The Roku Channels ad-supported growth strategy, said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming, Roku. "This Old House created the television home improvement genre and is beloved by millions of fans. We are thrilled to welcome this incredible team, and we could not be more excited to help grow the brand for an entire new generation of home improvement enthusiasts.

"The passion of the craftspeople on This Old House is matched only by its viewers, and we take great pride that over the past four decades we have helped them improve their most valuable asset  their home, said Dan Suratt, CEO, This Old House Ventures. "Roku is not only the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America, it also represents the future of TV, and we could not think of a better home for This Old House to grow and to continue its leadership position in the home improvement genre.

"This Old House marked its 40th Anniversary in 2019 and has continued to experience strong growth as it has diversified its distribution and digital properties. Early movers on free, ad-supported platforms, "This Old House and "Ask This Old House connect with audiences across broadcast, cable and multiple streaming services, as well as digital and social channels like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, indicating the ongoing and diverse affinity for this storied brand. This broad distribution enables fans to find the authoritative voice in home improvement on their platform of choice, and makes the shows an ideal partner for leading national brands seeking to reach the attractive home improvement consumer segment. Roku plans to continue to provide audiences with access to this great content in a variety of ways, and will build on the legacy of the "This Old House brand by expanding both the production and distribution of these trusted shows.

This announcement follows a year of robust growth for The Roku Channel, which more than doubled streaming hours and audience, reaching homes with an estimated 63 million people in the fourth quarter of 2020. This continued growing scale has enabled more creative and expansive sourcing strategies for cost-effective content that is well-suited to an AVOD (advertising-supported video on demand) business model. The acquisition of "This Old House complements The Roku Channels primary content strategy of more than 175 licensing and distribution agreements.

Rokus Rob Holmes concluded, "We believe that the types of incremental content investments we have been making are commensurate with the scale and growth trajectory of The Roku Channel. While TV subscription services require exclusive content on an ongoing basis, we believe that ad-supported models like The Roku Channel thrive with content that is broadly distributed across multiple platforms and services. Furthermore, the more relevant the content becomes for a larger audience, the more appealing it is to advertising partners.

Roku acquired TOH Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns the "This Old House business, from TZP Group. The executive team of "This Old House will join Roku, including CEO Dan Suratt, and the team behind the shows will continue creating the content that fans love. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits of Rokus acquisition of the This Old House business, including the fit of the business within The Roku Channels ad-supported growth strategy; the content, benefits, features, timing, availability, and manner of distribution of the This Old House and Ask This Old House programs and related content library on The Roku Channel and other platforms; the growth and production of such programs; the growth of the This Old House brand and its appeal to advertisers; the ability of ad-supported content to succeed with broad distribution; the future of TV consumption; and the features, benefits and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

"Americas No. 1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Kantar, November 2020.

"This Old House Nielsen data based on P2+ average total audience for L+7 for All Telecasts in the Home Improvement Genre that had 10 or more telecasts during the 2020 calendar year.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
28.02.21
So stuften die Analysten die Roku-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
20.02.21
Roku: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: Roku legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Roku-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Roku im Januar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
So stuften die Analysten die Roku-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
30.11.20
Roku-Aktie: Was Analysten von Roku erwarten (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Roku hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Roku-Aktie im Oktober 2020 ein (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roku News
RSS Feed
Roku zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roku Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Roku NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.05.2018Roku NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.11.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Roku PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.10.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Roku Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Roku News

28.02.21So stuften die Analysten die Roku-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
20.02.21Roku: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
05.03.21Why Square. Roku. Teladoc. and Shopify All Dropped on Friday
23.02.21Best Buy 24-hour flash sale: Save on a GoPro bundle. big Roku TV and Samsung soundbar - CNET
09.03.21Best streamer in 2021: Roku. Apple TV 4K. Amazon Fire Stick. Chromecast with Google TV and more compared - CNET
04.03.21Here's Why Roku Is a Decades-Long Growth Story
19.02.21Most Top Roku. Amazon Fire Apps Now Use IAB&#39;s Mobile Programmatic Fraud-Fighting Spec
15.03.21Better Buy: Disney vs. Roku
18.02.21Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon. Tesla. Twilio. Roku and Uber
01.03.21Best Long-Term Streaming TV Stock to Buy: Roku vs. Netflix
Weitere Roku News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
Technologiewerte im Fokus: Welche Chancen hat die Branche langfristig?
DZ BANK - Neuer Rohstoff-Superzyklus voraus - welche Werte profitieren?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Starke Hürde
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Renten­ein­tritts­alter - Recht­zeitig für das Alter planen
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Sie möchten einfach intelligent investieren? Lernen Sie jetzt Allvest bei einem unserer kostenlosen Webinare kennen.
my-si: Breit streuen, langfristig investieren - am besten nachhaltig - Mit einem klugen Sparplankonzept geht das ganz einfach
Volkswagen: Die Nr. 1 im DAX attackiert Tesla
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Über Konvexität
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Roku-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Roku Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der eigene Schreibtisch ist Geschichte
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Diese Aktie ist der heimliche Profiteur des Volkswagen-Hypes
Seit 20 Jahren sind Logistikobjekte die stabilste Klasse im Immobilienbereich
Was Sie nach dem Tod eines Verwandten unbedingt tun müssen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Brief von der Nasdaq: Jetzt läuft der Countdown für Plug Power
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie, Daimler & Co.: Fünf DAX-Papiere mit frischer Jefferies-Kaufempfehlung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Agentur - Familie Tönnies prüft Verkauf ihres Fleisch-Konzerns
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Bullen-Show geht weiter
DAX deutlich im Plus - Fed versetzt Europas Anleger in Kauflaune - "Das ist Euphorie"

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen uneinig -- Siemens Energy schließt Aktienrückkauf ab -- thyssenkrupp in Wasserstoff engagiert -- AstraZeneca, Nike, VW, GEA, FedEx im Fokus

Infineon erwartet Umsatzeinbußen in Millionenhöhe. US-Justizministerium ermittelt offenbar gegen Visa. Apples Datenschutz könnte Facebook mehr Händler bringen. JPMorgan kauft in der Vermögensverwaltung in China zu. BioNTech-Gründer betonen Verantwortung der Medien bei Aufklärung. Amazon schließt Exklusiv-Vertrag für NFL.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 11 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen