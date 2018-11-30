Roku and TCL Announce Plan to Make 8K TCL Roku TVs and Built-in Voice Controls

(CES) Roku,
Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) and TCL®, Americas
fastest-growing TV brand, today announced that the two companies are
working together to make 8K TCL Roku TVs expected to be available to
consumers in late 2019. TCL will leverage its latest Gen 11 LCD panel
factory and Roku® is developing an 8K hardware reference
design that TCL will be the first to license. Additionally, Roku is
expanding its 4K and HDR hardware reference design to include far-field
microphones for voice search and control. Today, TCL also announced they
will be the first to deliver these TV models in 2019.
"Together TCL and Roku have delivered millions of smart TVs to consumers
across North America that they love to use, said Chas Smith, General
Manager, Roku TV & Players. "In designing and delivering 8K TCL Roku TVs
we will reach new heights by offering beautiful picture quality combined
with Americas No. 1 TV streaming platform.
"TCL and Roku have worked together closely for years driving innovation
forward to give consumers brilliant picture-quality TVs with the best
smart TV OS. As such, TCLs devices have won numerous awards and we have
quickly grown to the #2 brand of smart TVs in the U.S., said Chris
Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "We are thrilled to continue to
break boundaries as we plan to build televisions that push the limits of
picture quality and offer TV models with built-in voice control.
Since launching in 2014, the Roku TV licensing program has grown to be
the No. 1 licensed TV OS in the U.S. The program provides OEMs with
hardware reference designs and the Roku OS to build smart TVs. Roku
manages the software updates, including delivering new features, regular
channel updates and more. During the first nine months of 2018, more
than one in four smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs.
The Roku OS offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via
thousands of free or paid channels. Consumers can search across hundreds
of channels and see results in order by price, including whats playing
live if there is an HDTV antenna attached. The Roku Channel offers
10,000+ free ad-supported movies and TV episodes and later this month
customers will also be able to browse, trial and subscribe to premium
subscriptions from popular services such as EPIX, SHOWTIME®
and STARZ. The Roku Channel provides easy account management and a
single bill for services subscribed to from within the channel. Free
content is also easy to find with Featured Free as it provides users
with direct links to free in-season episodes from top network shows and
full past-season catch-ups.
About TCL
Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL
is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative
Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering
high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest
technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically
integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers
innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL Roku TV.
For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming
content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large
audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage
consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available
around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements
with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos,
Calif. U.S.A.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku,
Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to
us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited
to Rokus 8K hardware reference design and TCLs license of the
reference design, Rokus 4K and HDR hardware reference design, and the
availability and benefits of offering premium subscriptions on The Roku
Channel. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update
these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons
actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to
differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku,
Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our most recent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are
posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.
