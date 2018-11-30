finanzen.net
07.01.2019 21:00
Bewerten
(0)

Roku and TCL Announce Plan to Make 8K TCL Roku TVs and Built-in Voice Controls

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

(CES)  Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) and TCL®, Americas fastest-growing TV brand, today announced that the two companies are working together to make 8K TCL Roku TVs expected to be available to consumers in late 2019. TCL will leverage its latest Gen 11 LCD panel factory and Roku® is developing an 8K hardware reference design that TCL will be the first to license. Additionally, Roku is expanding its 4K and HDR hardware reference design to include far-field microphones for voice search and control. Today, TCL also announced they will be the first to deliver these TV models in 2019.

"Together TCL and Roku have delivered millions of smart TVs to consumers across North America that they love to use, said Chas Smith, General Manager, Roku TV & Players. "In designing and delivering 8K TCL Roku TVs we will reach new heights by offering beautiful picture quality combined with Americas No. 1 TV streaming platform.

"TCL and Roku have worked together closely for years driving innovation forward to give consumers brilliant picture-quality TVs with the best smart TV OS. As such, TCLs devices have won numerous awards and we have quickly grown to the #2 brand of smart TVs in the U.S., said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "We are thrilled to continue to break boundaries as we plan to build televisions that push the limits of picture quality and offer TV models with built-in voice control.

Since launching in 2014, the Roku TV licensing program has grown to be the No. 1 licensed TV OS in the U.S. The program provides OEMs with hardware reference designs and the Roku OS to build smart TVs. Roku manages the software updates, including delivering new features, regular channel updates and more. During the first nine months of 2018, more than one in four smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs.

The Roku OS offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free or paid channels. Consumers can search across hundreds of channels and see results in order by price, including whats playing live if there is an HDTV antenna attached. The Roku Channel offers 10,000+ free ad-supported movies and TV episodes and later this month customers will also be able to browse, trial and subscribe to premium subscriptions from popular services such as EPIX, SHOWTIME® and STARZ. The Roku Channel provides easy account management and a single bill for services subscribed to from within the channel. Free content is also easy to find with Featured Free as it provides users with direct links to free in-season episodes from top network shows and full past-season catch-ups.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL Roku TV.

For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to Rokus 8K hardware reference design and TCLs license of the reference design, Rokus 4K and HDR hardware reference design, and the availability and benefits of offering premium subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:00 Uhr
CES 2019: Hisense goes higher-end with better Roku TVs and 4K laser projector - CNET (Cnet)
19:44 Uhr
Roku Stock Skyrockets: What You Should Know (MotleyFool)
04.01.19
Roku Just Moved Further Into Premium Subscriptions (MotleyFool)
03.01.19
Roku Ups Game, to Add Premium Channel Service to Platform (Zacks)
02.01.19
Roku Is Getting Into Premium Subscriptions (MotleyFool)
02.01.19
Roku expands further beyond the TV set, adding mobile viewing (MarketWatch)
02.01.19
Roku to launch subscription video channels business (Reuters)
02.01.19
Roku to launch subscription video channels business (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roku News
RSS Feed
Roku zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roku Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.12.2018Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Roku BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
01.11.2018Roku OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.10.2018Roku NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.10.2018Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.12.2018Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Roku BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
01.11.2018Roku OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.10.2018Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.07.2018Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Roku NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.05.2018Roku NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.11.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Roku PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.10.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Roku Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Roku News

17.12.18TCL's Series 6 Roku TV is now $500. cheaper than its Black Friday price - CNET
16.12.18Tech Stocks This Week: Apple Slides. Roku Gets Slammed. and More
16.12.18Tech Stocks This Week: Apple Slides. Roku Gets Slammed. and More
02.01.19Roku goes mobile to take on Amazon Prime Video's paid channels - CNET
18.12.183 Reasons Why Roku Stock Will Bounce Back in 2019
12.12.18Why Roku Stock Dropped 26.7% in November
26.12.18Roku Stock Labeled 'Top Pick.' Control4 Stock Called Buy
26.12.18Why Roku Stock Soared Today
12.12.18Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Roku (ROKU) Stock
12.12.18Roku (ROKU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere Roku News
Anzeige

Inside

Exklusives Interview mit José Pizarro
DZ BANK - Turbulente Zeiten an den Aktienmärkten? Welche Chancen und Gelegenheiten werden sich bieten? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
EUR/USD: Euro erreicht wichtige Widerstandszone
Wird 2019 ein besseres Börsenjahr?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones markiert Erholungshoch
UBS: Apple  Abwärtstrend vorerst gestoppt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - S&P 500 vor wichtiger Widerstandszone
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, Daimler
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Roku-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Roku Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist die Anlagestrategie für mutige Sparer
Zu Hause mit krankem Kind  so entkommen Sie der Kostenfalle
Das sind die Fallen beim Null-Prozent-Kredit
Ist das das Ende des Handelskrieges zwischen den USA und China?
So verbessern Sie Ihren Schufa-Score

News von

Bayer, Deutsche Bank und Co.: Die charttechnisch heißesten DAX-Aktien für 2019
Ausblick: Börsianer bringen sich für Aufholjagd in Stellung
Dax geht die Puste aus - Siemens-Aktie am Index-Ende
ETFs: Die gefährliche Macht der Masse
Ausblick: Diese fünf Aktien aus dem Dax sollten Anleger 2019 im Depot haben

News von

Trump torpediert mit seiner China-Politik Bill Gates' Pläne für ein revolutionäres Kernkraftwerk
Der BMW-Betriebsratschef erklärt, warum sich der Autobauer Tesla zum Vorbild nehmen sollte
Warum ausgerechnet der Osten Deutschlands zum Hightech-Standort werden soll
Warum die deutsche Wirtschaft den neuen brasilianischen Präsidenten Bolsonaro feiert
Studie: Mit einigen Banken in Deutschland sind die Kunden gar nicht zufrieden

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow im Plus -- China und USA nehmen Gespräche wieder auf -- Eli Lilly kauft Loxo -- Apple macht TV-Deal mit Samsung -- 1&1 Drillisch, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Tesla gibt in China Gas - Spatenstich für Gigafactory. VW-Chef Diess: Zukunft von Volkswagen entscheidet sich in China. Brexit führt zu Transfer von Vermögenswerten von 800 Milliarden Pfund. Sentix-Konjunkturindex Deutschland auf tiefstem Stand seit 2014. Chinas Devisenschatz schrumpft - ist aber noch immer weltweit spitze. MorphoSys-Aktie klettert über 200-Tage-Linie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:09 Uhr
DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow im Plus -- China und USA nehmen Gespräche wieder auf -- Eli Lilly kauft Loxo -- Apple macht TV-Deal mit Samsung -- 1&1 Drillisch, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Ausland
20:44 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Es lohnt sich 2019 in Netflix zu investieren - Aktie zieht an
Nebenwerte
20:38 Uhr
Audi bringt mit 'Holoride' VR-Games ins Auto
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750