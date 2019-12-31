finanzen.net
Roku Announces New Shopper Data Program; Kroger Named Launch Partner

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that the company launched a new shopper data program to make TV advertising more precise and measurable for CPG marketers. Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) plans to join the program as the launch partner to build first-to-market targeting and attribution tools for streaming TV.

A completion of the integration will give marketers access to Kroger data science for targeting and closed-loop attribution to measure campaign performance across the Roku platform, as well as tools from Roku to measure the effectiveness of linear TV built on the largest licensed TV operating system in North America.

CPG marketers are seeking advanced data solutions to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Targeting advertising can increase effectiveness and minimize ad waste while achieving the scale CPG marketers require. For instance, KPM can help marketers segment messages to high-volume category buyers, customers who occasionally buy a category, or those who buy a complementary category.

The new shopper data program will provide Kroger sales information to help marketers make smarter media buying decisions. Marketers will be able to use the program to activate advertising across hundreds of ad-supported channels on Americas No.1 streaming platform (by hours streamed according to Kantar) and to tie ad exposure directly to in-store and online sales.

KPM, the media solution from Americas largest grocery store, joins Rokus program with data from 60 million households across nearly 2,800 Kroger stores. With streaming TV accelerating, KPM sought a market leader in OTT to bring accurate identity and viewing data founded in a direct consumer relationship. Roku delivers scale, with 39.8 million active accounts as of Q1 2020 and 13.2 billion hours streamed during Q1 2020

"We believe that all TV ads will be targeted and measurable, said Alison Levin, Vice President of Ad Sales and Strategy, Roku. "Our new shopper data program will make it easier and more effective for CPG advertisers to shift spend to streaming and focus on value for every ad dollar spent.

"Kroger Precision Marketing is eager to help advertisers understand exactly how their TV investment impacts sales. TV streaming brings digital-like precision to the big screen. We are excited for the opportunity to work with Roku because of its scale and direct consumer relationship, adds Cara Pratt, Vice President of Commercial and Product Strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "design, "estimate, "expect, "may, "seek, "should, "will, "would or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These statements include those statements related to our new shopper data program and its proposed capabilities, tools, reach and benefits (to us, partners and CPG marketers and advertisers); the plan for KPM to be a launch partner in the program and the benefits that an integration with KPM would bring to KPM, us and CPG marketers and advertisers; trends in TV viewing shifting from linear to streaming; trends in TV ads becoming more targeted and measurable; and shifts in advertiser and marketer needs, desires, and spend. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku, Roku TV, and OneView are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the United States.

