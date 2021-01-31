  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
14.07.2021 15:00

Roku Brand Studio and Makers Mark® Bourbon Premiere "The Show Next Door

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU), in collaboration with Makers Mark® Bourbon, today announces the premiere of "The Show Next Door, a weekly talk show where Randall Park sits down with actors, athletes, and musicians for interesting conversation, fun games, and more than a few laughs. The first two episodes of the six-episode series are streaming for free today on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005092/en/

"The Show Next Door" (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Show Next Door" (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed in partnership with Makers Mark and the Roku Brand Studio, "The Show Next Door brings the fun, upbeat, and relatable feeling of having a quick drink with friends right into the living rooms of streamers (who are of legal drinking age, of course). Roku launched its Brand Studio in March 2021 to help marketers go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot and amplify big moments in the marketing calendar, including advertiser-commissioned short & mid form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on The Roku Channel.

Each episode of "The Show Next Door takes place in Randalls "living room and begins with Randall crafting a favorite cocktail during his opening monologue. Season One guests include Tony Hale, Terrell Owens, Fortune Feimster, Jason Mraz, Mark Duplass, and Gina Yashere, among many others.

"I always wondered what it would be like to host a talk show, and now I know - its super fun, said Randall Park, host of "The Show Next Door. "I had a great time building this show with Roku and Makers Mark, and Im excited its now available for everyone to enjoy!

The shows focus is based in consumer insight -- comedy content has performed particularly well on The Roku Channel. In the first quarter of 2021, Roku saw streaming hours for Comedy content grow 798% on The Roku Channel compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"'The Show Next Door' is the embodiment what we call Makers Hour  the much-deserved time you decide to make for yourself, said KK Hall, Global Senior Marketing Director for Makers Mark. "We turned to the Roku Brand Studio because we want to go beyond the traditional ad experience on the largest screen in the home. Together we developed an entertaining and clever show with a splash of spirit as audiences transition from "working at home to "being at home.

"Our partnership with Makers Mark is innovating how brands meet consumers today as they shift away from traditional television to streaming, said Brian Toombs, Head of Content at Roku Brand Studio. "'The Show Next Door' is an incredible example of moving beyond the traditional 30-second ad and creating a fun and uplifting comedy so Makers Mark reaches streamers whether they are watching ad-supported or subscription-only content.

"The Show Next Door will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel and across Makers Mark social channels. Starcom USA, which oversees media on behalf of Makers Mark, developed the partnership alongside Roku and Makers Mark.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

*"Americas No. 1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, timing and availability of "The Show Next Door; the aims and capabilities of the Roku Brand Studio; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Makers Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Makers Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the companys brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Makers Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Haydens and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teachers, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Makers Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Makers Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
24.06.21
Opening Bell: US-Futures im Plus; Eli Lilly, Darden Restaurants, Roku, Beyond Meat, 3D Systems, Altria, Chevron (Der Aktionär)
01.06.21
Was Analysten von der Roku-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
Roku legt nach Zahlen kräftig zu - das freut auch Cathie Wood (Der Aktionär)
30.04.21
Was Analysten von der Roku-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
So stuften die Analysten die Roku-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
20.02.21
Roku: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: Roku legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Roku-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Roku im Januar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roku News
RSS Feed
Roku zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roku Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Roku NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
01.05.2018Roku NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
09.11.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Roku PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
23.10.2017Roku Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Roku Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Roku News

24.06.21Opening Bell: US-Futures im Plus; Eli Lilly. Darden Restaurants. Roku. Beyond Meat. 3D Systems. Altria. Chevron
18.06.21Launch of Roku Originals Drives Record Two-Week Streaming Period for The Roku Channel
29.06.21New Roku Original ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ to Premiere on July 30
17.06.21TCL Launches Roku TV Models in the UK
02.07.21Ruth's Hospitality Group. Bloom Energy. Roku and Snap highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
02.07.21Roku Gets Apple to Push the Button
24.06.213 Reasons Comcast Isn't Buying Roku
29.06.21Roku. Facebook. Magnite: Will Digital Advertising Stocks Continue To Outperform?
22.06.21Why Roku Shares Rocked the Market Today
13.06.213 Reasons Roku Will Keep Growing Faster in 2021
Weitere Roku News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Daimler, Infineon
Rohstoffmärkte: Energie ist teuer
DZ BANK - Aurubis knackt Allzeithoch
Biontech-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum die Angst vor Volatilität übertrieben ist
So gehen Anleger richtig mit Portfoliorisiken um
Wasserstoff-Aktien - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Investments Made in China"
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Roku-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Roku Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs
Regulierungscrash - Muss ich mein China-Tech verkaufen?
Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren

News von

Bitcoin-Kurs über 34.000 Dollar: Elon Musk sorgt bei Dogecoin für Aufsehen
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
Wasserstoff-Aktien: Ende der Turbulenzen - Neue Chancen?
Bitcoin steht vor dem Sprung: Was Sie jetzt wissen sollten
VW-Aktie, BASF und Deutsche Post: Die drei DAX-Vertreter nach neuen Geschäftszahlen im Check

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Bank of America mit Gewinnsprung -- Apple plant 2021 wohl mehr iPhones zu produzieren -- HUGO BOSS verdoppelt Umsatz -- Nordex ergattert zwei Großaufträge

Tesla kann weiterbauen - Gericht weist Eilantrag von Verbänden ab. Bitkom: Drei von vier Unternehmen wollen den digitalen Euro. eBay will Anteile an norwegischem Konkurrenten Adevinta reduzieren. Nokia-Margen vor deutlicher Erholung - JPMorgan erhöht Kursziel kräftig. Komplexe Corona-Reiseanforderung - Lufthansa rechnet mit Wartezeiten. Börsengang von Novem läuft schleppend.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen