Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU), in collaboration with Makers Mark® Bourbon, today announces the premiere of "The Show Next Door, a weekly talk show where Randall Park sits down with actors, athletes, and musicians for interesting conversation, fun games, and more than a few laughs. The first two episodes of the six-episode series are streaming for free today on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005092/en/

"The Show Next Door" (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed in partnership with Makers Mark and the Roku Brand Studio, "The Show Next Door brings the fun, upbeat, and relatable feeling of having a quick drink with friends right into the living rooms of streamers (who are of legal drinking age, of course). Roku launched its Brand Studio in March 2021 to help marketers go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot and amplify big moments in the marketing calendar, including advertiser-commissioned short & mid form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on The Roku Channel.

Each episode of "The Show Next Door takes place in Randalls "living room and begins with Randall crafting a favorite cocktail during his opening monologue. Season One guests include Tony Hale, Terrell Owens, Fortune Feimster, Jason Mraz, Mark Duplass, and Gina Yashere, among many others.

"I always wondered what it would be like to host a talk show, and now I know - its super fun, said Randall Park, host of "The Show Next Door. "I had a great time building this show with Roku and Makers Mark, and Im excited its now available for everyone to enjoy!

The shows focus is based in consumer insight -- comedy content has performed particularly well on The Roku Channel. In the first quarter of 2021, Roku saw streaming hours for Comedy content grow 798% on The Roku Channel compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"'The Show Next Door' is the embodiment what we call Makers Hour  the much-deserved time you decide to make for yourself, said KK Hall, Global Senior Marketing Director for Makers Mark. "We turned to the Roku Brand Studio because we want to go beyond the traditional ad experience on the largest screen in the home. Together we developed an entertaining and clever show with a splash of spirit as audiences transition from "working at home to "being at home.

"Our partnership with Makers Mark is innovating how brands meet consumers today as they shift away from traditional television to streaming, said Brian Toombs, Head of Content at Roku Brand Studio. "'The Show Next Door' is an incredible example of moving beyond the traditional 30-second ad and creating a fun and uplifting comedy so Makers Mark reaches streamers whether they are watching ad-supported or subscription-only content.

"The Show Next Door will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel and across Makers Mark social channels. Starcom USA, which oversees media on behalf of Makers Mark, developed the partnership alongside Roku and Makers Mark.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

*"Americas No. 1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, timing and availability of "The Show Next Door; the aims and capabilities of the Roku Brand Studio; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

About Makers Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Makers Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the companys brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Makers Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Haydens and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teachers, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Makers Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Makers Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005092/en/