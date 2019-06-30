finanzen.net
07.09.2019 10:30
Roku Expands Roku TV Licensing Program Into Europe

IFA  Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it is further expanding the Roku TV licensing program into Europe. Roku CEO Anthony Wood shared during his keynote speech that Hisense is the first European Roku TV partner and is expected to launch Roku TV models in the UK in Q4. Hisense Roku TV models combine Rokus intuitive and easy-to-use operating system including thousands of streaming channels; with Hisenses picture and screen technologies delivering 4K Ultra HD resolution and enhanced detail and contrast levels of HDR. Showcased this week at IFA, a world-leading consumer tech show in Berlin, attendees can see the first Hisense Roku TV for Europe in Rokus Booth #234, Hall 26 and Hisenses Booth #201, Hall 6.2.

TV manufacturers can license Roku TV reference designs and use the Roku OS to quickly build world-class smart TVs. Roku TV was first introduced at the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show, and today 100+ models are available from 10+ brands in North America. Roku estimates that in the first half of 2019 more than one-in-three smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs, making the Roku OS the #1 selling smart TV OS in the U.S.

"While consumers love Roku TVs simplicity and advanced features, TV manufacturers benefit from the low cost of manufacturing, a variety of technology options, and support from Roku. The ability to quickly bring to market a leading smart TV experience that is regularly updated by Roku and is packed with entertainment gives TV manufacturers an edge in the competitive TV business, said Wood. "We are pleased to bring the Roku TV licensing program to Europe and look forward to the first Hisense Roku TVs in market this year.

Simple Entertainment Experience for Consumers

Roku TV is a better smart TV. Roku TV removes the complicated layers and menus, and unnecessary features and settings that plague smart TVs today. Instead, Roku TVs feature a Roku home screen that showcases all available content sources in one place making it easy to watch live programming, stream a movie or TV show, or listen to a song in just seconds. Just like Roku streaming players, Roku TVs have full access to the Roku Channel Store filled with thousands of streaming channels that offer access to 150,000 movies and TV shows as well as live sports news, music, kids, food, science, tech, fitness, foreign language and other programming. Roku TV models can be controlled with either an included simple TV remote or with the Roku mobile app for Android and iOS devices. With the Roku mobile app consumers can stream entertainment to their Roku TV, use their voice to search for movies and TV shows, and enjoy private listening of TV audio with headphones.

Maintenance-Free, Low-Cost Smart TV Platform for Manufacturers

TV manufacturers receive the Roku TV reference platform complete with TV and remote control designs as well as technical support to manufacture and maintain the best TV experience. Meanwhile, Roku manages the entire software ecosystem for all Roku TVs which includes securing and updating streaming channels and providing frequent software updates to deliver new features and experience enhancements.

Manufacturers interested in partnering with Roku can email rokutv@roku.com

Availability and Pricing

Hisense Roku TV models are expected to bring an affordable yet enhanced viewing experience to UK consumers. Hisense Roku TV models are expected to be available for purchase in the UK in Q4 in sizes ranging up to 65 inches. Pricing and other details will be announced by Hisense later this year.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio devices are available in the U.S.A. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits and impact of the Roku OS and Roku TV models and the availability of Roku TV models in the UK and Europe. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

12.08.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2019Roku OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.05.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Roku BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
