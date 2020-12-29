  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Vertrauen Sie beim Schutz Ihrer Familie auf die Erfahrung des Marktführers - Bis 31.12. mit bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++-w-
29.12.2020 22:01

Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Romeo Power to Trade on NYSE Under Ticker "RMO as of December 30, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Romeo Systems, Inc. ("Romeo Power), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced today that it has completed its business combination ("Business Combination) with RMG Acquisition Corp. ("RMG) (NYSE: RMG), a special purpose acquisition company. The Business Combination was approved by RMG stockholders in a special meeting held on December 28, 2020 and consummated on December 29, 2020. Beginning on December 30, 2020, Romeo Powers shares of common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) under the ticker symbol "RMO and its warrants will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RMO.WT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005422/en/

The Business Combination valued Romeo Power at a $900 million pre-money enterprise value and resulted in Romeo Power raising approximately $394 million (prior to expenses) in additional equity funding. Approximately 99.8% of RMG shareholders voting their shares voted in favor of the Business Combination and no RMG shareholders redeemed their RMG shares. The additional funds are expected to support Romeo Powers continued growth and innovation, infrastructure and R&D investments.

"We are very excited about completing our merger with RMG, remarked Lionel Selwood, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Romeo Power. "At this inflection point where regulation is driving electrification across the commercial vehicle industry and adjacent sectors, Romeo Powers energy technology is ready to meet the demand.

"Today marks a big milestone for Romeo Power and RMG, commented Robert Mancini, Chief Executive Officer of RMG. "We spent significant time and evaluated hundreds of companies before selecting Romeo Power for this transaction. Romeo Powers innovative technology and strong partnerships solidify its position as a market leader, and we look forward to working with them.

With more than $545 million in contracted revenues across its diverse and growing set of customers, Romeo Power is delivering simplified, electrification solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company designs and produces battery management systems, modules and packs in house at its 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California.

Furthermore, Romeo Power has the support of key strategic investors, including BorgWarner, a large, tier-one automotive supplier with whom it has a joint venture, and Republic Services and The Heritage Group, both leaders in the environmental, recycling and waste removal industries.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Romeo Power. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisor, Nomura Greentech Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to RMG. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also served as sole placement agent to RMG on the PIPE offering. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

For more information, please reference RMG and Romeo Powers proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO), founded in 2016 in California by Michael Patterson, is an industry-leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. With greater energy density, Romeo Power is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Romeo Powers modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system. The company has approximately 100 employees and more than 60 battery-specific engineers and a 113,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California with key battery development capabilities performed in-house. On October 5, 2020, Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG), a special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company now operates as Romeo Power, Inc. and is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RMO. For additional information on Romeo Power, please visit https://romeopower.com

About RMG Acquisition Corp.

RMG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RMG) is a special purpose acquisition company whose management and board has deep experience in power, renewable energy, environmental services, energy technology and corporate governance. RMGs team includes top level executives from Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Cogentrix Energy, Deloitte & Touché, Access Industries, Calpine Corporation and Riverside Management Group.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates, "projected, "expects, "anticipates, "forecasts, "plans, "intends, "believes, "seeks, "may, "will, "should, "future, "propose and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Romeo Powers managements control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of its business combination with RMG; Romeo Powers ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Romeo Powers estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Romeo Powers products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Romeo Powers ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of Romeo Powers products and customers; potential litigation involving Romeo Power; the potential effects of COVID-19; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Romeo Powers products. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors section of the definitive proxy statement filed by RMG on December 10, 2020 and other documents that the company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those implied by our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RMG Acquisition A News
RSS Feed
RMG Acquisition A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene RMG Acquisition A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere RMG Acquisition A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 07. Januar 2021
Bayer: Ist die Aktie unterbewertet?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Freundlicher Start
Fraport-Aktie schöpft Hoffnung
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Volkswagen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch dank Corona: Nachhaltiges Investieren wird 2021 zur heißen Börsenstory
Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur RMG Acquisition A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

RMG Acquisition A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Digitale Revolution im Zahlungsverkehr
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Diese Aktie stellt sogar Netflix in den Schatten
Malediven, Miami, Kreuzfahrt  so buchen Sie schon jetzt den Urlaub 2021
Bis zu 2553 Euro mehr  mit diesem Steuer-Plus können Sie rechnen

News von

Für Silber scheint die Sonne: Industrienachfrage dürfte den Preis des Edelmetalls treiben
Die nachhaltigsten Dividendenzahler aus DAX, MDAX und Euro STOXX 50 - vier Neuzugänge
Aktien, ETFs, Fonds, Zertifikate - Exklusiv die Top-Favoriten der Redaktion fürs neue Jahr
Silvestertrades: Acht Aktien, die in der ersten Januar-Woche Profit machen könnten
Börse on air: Jochen Stanzl über die Rekorde bei DAX und Bitcoin

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street und DAX schließen nach Rekordhochs schwächer -- EU kauft weitere Corona-Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer/BioNTech -- SAP macht Ernst mit Qualtrics-Börsengang -- VW, TUI, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Bank gewinnt im Streit um Entlastung von Chef und AR-Chef. Zulassung von AstraZeneca-Impfstoff im Januar laut EMA unwahrscheinlich. Verhandlung über Investitionspakt mit China wohl abgeschlossen. Unglücksflieger Boeing 737 hebt erstmals in den USA wieder ab. Linde-Chairman Reitzle sieht Integrationsphase weitgehend als abgeschlossen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen