  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
16.02.2021 22:30

Romeo Power Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power or the "Company) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced today that it will redeem all of the outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Common Stock), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated February 7, 2019 (the "Warrant Agreement), by and between Romeo Power (formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp.) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as warrant agent, and that remain outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 18, 2021 (the "Redemption Date), for a redemption price of $0.01 per warrant. Warrants that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, Romeo Power is entitled to redeem all of such outstanding public warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within a thirty trading day period. This share price performance requirement has been satisfied and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, in its capacity as warrant agent, has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding public warrants on behalf of Romeo Power.

All such public warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share. Any such public warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those public warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

None of Romeo Power, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the public warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any public warrants.

The shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the public warrants have been registered by Romeo Power under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No.333-252190).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the public warrants can be directed to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219, Email: reorgwarrants@astfinancial.com.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of Romeo Powers securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Romeo Power, Inc.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications. The Companys suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the Company on social @romeopowerinc or visit www.romeopower.com.

Nachrichten zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RMG Acquisition A News
RSS Feed
RMG Acquisition A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene RMG Acquisition A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere RMG Acquisition A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Oleg Juretschko von Invesco: ETFs handeln - Warum ist Liquidität so wichtig?
Disney trotzt mit Streamingdienst der Corona-Krise - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
DAX: Immer weiter Richtung Norden? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger positionieren!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally fortsetzen
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Covestro AG, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So einfach kann Altersvorsorge sein
my-si: Neuer Robo Advisor wählt zehn gemeinnützige Partner - Gemeinsam für eine bessere Welt
Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Der Höhenflug
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur RMG Acquisition A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

RMG Acquisition A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Superzyklus bei Rohstoffen  so sind Sie dabei!
Wert von Einfamilienhäusern in Hamburg-Nord um 25 Prozent gestiegen
Jetzt spricht der grüne Bezirks-Chef, der das Einfamilienhaus auf den Index setzt
Das Ölpreis-Paradox und die geheimste Firma der Welt
Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende

News von

Vier neue deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Deutschen Bank: Kurspotenziale von bis zu 45 Prozent
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Stichtag 26. Februar: Plug Power-Aktie steigt auf
Continental-Aktie: 250-Prozent-Gewinn avisiert
Zehn Hochkaräter fürs Depot: Diese Top-Nebenwerte glänzen mit erstklassigen Gewinnaussichten
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- DAX schließt tiefer -- J&J beantragt EMA-Zulassung -- Bitcoin über 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- Palantir mit Verlustquartal -- AstraZeneca, Michelin, BHP, Lufthansa im Fokus

Hapag-Lloyd erwartet starkes erstes Quartal. Disney+ erweitert Angebot mit "Star" - Abopreis steigt. Altmaier und Wirtschaft wollen Öffnungsstrategie erarbeiten. Ex-Goldman-Sachs-Analyst wegen Insiderhandel angeklagt. Deutsche Post testet neue Art von Abholstationen. Platinpreis steigt auf Sechs-Jahres-Hoch. Zukäufe helfen Deutscher Börse - Credit Suisse rät erstmals zum Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen