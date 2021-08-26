  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
26.08.2021 22:15

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (Nasdaq: ROCR) (the "Company) announces that on August 25, 2021, as a result of its failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaqs listing rules provide the Company with 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense due to the fact that the financial statements could not be completed in sufficient time to solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Form 10-Q and signatures thereto in a timely fashion prior to the original due date of the report. The Company fully regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements as a result of filing the Form 10-Q on August 25, 2021, which eliminated the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

About Roth CH Acquisition III Co.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It is the Companys intention to focus its search on target businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness or sustainability sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning the Company's performance, business and future events, including its ability to file the Form 10-Q and the attendant consequences with the SEC and Nasdaq and the continued listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. Such forward looking statements are based on management's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting the Company. You are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they were to ever materialize or prove incorrect, could cause actual results to differ materially from the from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in our expectations or future events.

Nachrichten zu Roth CH Acquisition III Co Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roth CH Acquisition III News
RSS Feed
Roth CH Acquisition III zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roth CH Acquisition III Co Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Roth CH Acquisition III News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Roth CH Acquisition III News
Werbung

Trading-News

Rohstoffe unter Druck  Wie gehts weiter?
Vontobel: Anti-Ad-Tracking-Software beeinträchtigt Facebooks Ergebnisse im zweiten Quartal "noch" nicht
Grenke verkauft Fintech-Beteiligung
DZ BANK - Deutsche Post liefert neue Bestmarken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Die größte Herausforderung für Anleger
Alibaba von Verschärfungen betroffen
Podcast: Müssen wir Gold neu bewerten? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Kostenlose Online-Webinare: Jetzt anmelden und mehr zu aktuellen Finanzthemen sowie Allvest erfahren.
Das größte Risiko
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Roth CH Acquisition III-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Roth CH Acquisition III Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Endlich gute Nachrichten für Sparer: Bank erhöht Zinsen kräftig
Alphabet-Aktie, Symrise & Co.: Acht defensive Aktien für Ihr Depot
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit der Deutschen Bahn, Daimler, Bayer und RWE
Interessante Insiderkäufe bei Eon, Siemens Energy und Rheinmetall
DAX im Minus: Konjunktursorgen lasten auf Börsen - DWS brechen ein

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Peloton meldet rote Zahlen -- Salesforce übertrifft Erwartungen -- Delivery Hero, BioNTech, Pfizer, DWS, Fielmann, Deutsche Post im Fokus

CTS Eventim verhandelt über Ticketingabkommen für Olympische Spiele. Forbes strebt an die Börse. Symrise zahlt Wandelschuldverschreibungen vorzeitig zurück. Bouygues plant Offerte für Engie-Servicedienstleiter Equans. Nutzerdaten-Streit: Russland bestraft Facebook, Twitter und WhatsApp. Japan zieht 1,6 Millionen Moderna-Impfdosen zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen