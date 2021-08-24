  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + EU-Emissionshandel - Partizipieren Sie mit UBS an der Kursentwicklung des CO2-Preises + + + -w-
24.08.2021 14:00

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing August 31, 2021

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ: ROCGU) (the "Company) announced today that, commencing August 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Companys initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Companys common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "ROCG and "ROCGW, respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ROCGU. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Companys transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Roth CH Acquisition IV Co Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt 01.07.26

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Roth CH Acquisition IV News
RSS Feed
Roth CH Acquisition IV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Roth CH Acquisition IV Co Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt 01.07.26

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Roth CH Acquisition IV News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Roth CH Acquisition IV News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ölpreise mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung & Gold erobert 1.800 USD-Marke zurück  Das sollten Sie wissen!
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Vonovia, Covestro AG
DZ BANK - Angriff auf das Jahreshoch wird vorbereitet
Toyota senkt Produktionsziel - Aktie fällt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die Anlagestrategie des Erfolgsinvestors
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!
Das größte Risiko
Technologischer Fortschritt, Umwelt & Klima und Gesundheitsfonds
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Roth CH Acquisition IV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Roth CH Acquisition IV Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Regierung beschließt radikale Wende in Corona-Politik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Der beste Sommer seit Jahren
SAP, Merck-KGaA und Fresenius: Drei DAX-Aktien mit relativer Stärke und BO-Kaufempfehlung
Die 500 wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt: Das Top-Ten-Depot
RWE-Aktie in starker Korrektur: Wie Anleger sich jetzt verhalten sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf grünem Terrain -- LANXESS stärkt mit Übernahme Materialschutz-Geschäft -- Dermapharm verdient operativ deutlich mehr -- BIP, QIAGEN, CTS Eventim, Novem, Boeing im Fokus

Lufthansa baut Streckennetz weiter auf - Mehr Flüge aus Frankfurt. Stellantis entwickelt vernetztes Cockpit mit Foxconn. RWE-Chef Krebber erteilt Abkehr von Atomausstieg eine Absage. Santander übernimmt ihren US-Autofinanzierer vollständig. Novartis verfehlt mit Kymriah primären Phase-3-Endpunkt. Berenberg belässt Home24-Papier auf "Buy". PUMA-Aktie: Lieferprobleme trüben Nachfrageboom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen