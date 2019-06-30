Roto-Rooter Services Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE: CHE) announced the completion of the previously announced purchase of HSW RR, Inc.s ("HSW) franchise operations and Western Drain Supply for an aggregate purchase price of $120 million. HSW is Roto-Rooters largest independent franchise operator.

This is Roto-Rooters largest franchise acquisition and will add fourteen Roto-Rooter franchises in the western U.S. The franchised territories include: Metro Los Angeles (including Inland Empire, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel County, Orange County) and San Diego, California; Dallas and El Paso, Texas; Phoenix, Tucson, and Florence, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Ogden, Park City, and Provo, Utah; and Portland and Salem, Oregon. Collectively, these Roto-Rooter locations serve a population of approximately 32 million people.

The transaction, which was announced on August 5, 2019, closed effective September 16, 2019. This purchase is part of Roto-Rooters ongoing strategy of acquiring franchises to boost productivity, market share and profitability.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nations leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

