ROUNDUP: Außenwerber Ströer trotzt rückläufigem Werbemarkt

KÖLN (dpa-AFX) - Der Außenwerbespezialist Ströer (Ströer SECo) hat der Schwäche des deutschen Werbemarktes zum Jahresauftakt mit einem höheren Umsatz und Gewinn getrotzt. Auch auf die kommenden Monate schaut das Unternehmen selbstbewusst. "Für das zweite Quartal 2023 erwartet der Vorstand eine Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung der Gruppe auf dem Niveau des ersten Quartals", teilte das MDax-Unternehmen (MDAX) am Donnerstag in Köln mit. Dabei nimmt sich Ströer vor, sich besser als der deutsche Werbemarkt insgesamt zu entwickeln. Am Markt wurden die Zahlen verhalten aufgenommen. Die zuletzt unter Druck stehende Aktie pendelte um den Vortagsschlusskurs.

Im zweiten Halbjahr dürfte sich an der positiven Entwicklung nichts ändern, sofern sich das derzeitige Umfeld nicht drastisch verschlechtert, hieß es weiter. Eine genaue Jahresprognose gab Ströer allerdings nicht ab. JPMorgan-Experte Marcus Diebel wertete dies als Zeichen dafür, dass Unternehmen derzeit nur begrenzt Werbetrends vorhersehen könnten.

In den Monaten Januar bis März kletterte der Konzernerlös im Jahresvergleich um sechs Prozent auf knapp 410 Millionen Euro. Organisch - also ohne Effekte aus Übernahmen und Wechselkursveränderungen - steigerte Ströer den Umsatz noch ein Stück stärker. Dabei entwickelten sich das Geschäft mit digitaler Außenwerbung (Digital Out-of-Home; DOoH) und der Vertrieb der Kosmetikprodukte von Asambeauty überdurchschnittlich. JPMorgan-Experte Diebel kommentierte, die Ergebnisse seien "sehr beruhigend" angesichts eines herausfordernden Werbeumfeldes.

Seit Monaten profitiert Ströer von seinem Fokus auf digitale Außenwerbung. "Digitale Außenwerbung outperformte alle anderen Werbemedien mit einem Wachstum von 17 Prozent, getrieben durch eine starke programmatische Nachfrage", sagte Co-Konzernchef Christian Schmalzl laut Mitteilung. Unter digitaler Außenwerbung kategorisiert Ströer zum Beispiel Werbung auf großen Bildschirmen an Knotenpunkten wie Bahnhöfen.

Bereinigt um Sondereffekte stieg der Gewinn vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (Ebitda) um drei Prozent auf rund 97 Millionen Euro. Sowohl beim Konzernerlös als auch beim operativen Gewinn schnitt Ströer etwas besser ab als von Analysten erwartet. Wegen gestiegener Zinsen fiel der Nettogewinn aber geringer aus: Nach 11,1 Millionen Euro im Vorjahresquartal verdiente der Betreiber des Nachrichtenportals t-online .de nun 3,4 Millionen Euro./ngu/zb/stk