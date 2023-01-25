ROUNDUP/IG BAU: Vonovias Neubau-Stopp hat 'fatale Signalwirkung'

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Der von Deutschlands größtem Wohnungsbaukonzern Vonovia (Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)) angekündigte Neubau-Stopp hat nach Ansicht der Gewerkschaft IG BAU eine "fatale Signalwirkung" für die Wohnungswirtschaft. "Das ist ein Tiefschlag für den Markt, der dringend Wohnungen braucht, und für die Menschen, die dringend eine Wohnung suchen", sagte der stellvertretende Bundesvorsitzende der Industriegewerkschaft Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt, Harald Schaum, am Mittwoch in Frankfurt laut Mitteilung.

Bund und Länder müssten jetzt denen helfen, "die sozial in der Wohnungswirtschaft unterwegs sind", vor allem den kommunalen, genossenschaftlichen und kirchlichen Wohnungsgesellschaften. Der Staat müsse jetzt das "Ruder herumreißen" und die Förderung gerade für den sozialen Wohnungsbau auf völlig neue Füße stellen. "Ansonsten sackt der Neubau von Sozialwohnungen in diesem Jahr völlig ab."

Vonovia-Entwicklungsvorstand Daniel Riedl hatte der "Westdeutschen Allgemeinen Zeitung" gesagt, dass Vonovia dieses Jahr keine Neubauvorhaben starten werde. Als Grund gab er die gestiegenen Zinsen und die Inflation an. Man müsse daher abwarten, bis wieder Kapital zu akzeptabler Verzinsung zur Verfügung stehe oder eine entsprechende Förderung Bauen ermögliche. Die Baustarts wurden laut Riedl "nach hinten verschoben". Bei besseren Rahmenbedingungen am Kapitalmarkt sollen die Projekte umgesetzt werden. Laut einer Vonovia-Sprecherin sind von dem Neubau-Stopp etwa 2000 Wohnungen betroffen.

Schaum bekräftigte die Forderung der Gewerkschaft nach einem Einstieg des Bundes bei Vonovia in Höhe von 25 Prozent plus eine Aktie. Mit solch einer Sperrminorität würde der Staat Einfluss auf die langfristige Strategie bei Vonovia bekommen - also auch auf den Neubau, die Modernisierungen und die Mietpreisentwicklung. Ein Staatseinstieg in der vorgeschlagenen Höhe würde aber den Steuerzahler laut IG BAU mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro kosten.

Der Co-Chef der SPD-Linken, Sebastian Roloff, unterstützt die Forderung nach einem Einstieg des Bundes. "Die Krise am deutschen Wohnungsmarkt erfordert starke öffentliche Antworten", sagte der Bundestagsabgeordnete dem "Handelsblatt". Die Ankündigung des Immobilienkonzerns, alle für dieses Jahr vorgesehenen Neubauprojekte auf Eis zu legen, sei "ein weiteres Beispiel dafür, dass wir uns eben nicht auf den freien Markt verlassen können". Roloff ist einer von drei Vorsitzenden des Forums Demokratische Linke 21, das linke Kräfte in der SPD bündeln will./tob/DP/zb