ROUNDUP/IG BAU: Vonovias Neubau-Stopp hat 'fatale Signalwirkung'

|12:26 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.01.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.11.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.2022
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.23
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester
|31.01.23
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) stabilisiert sich am Dienstagmittag
|31.01.23
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gibt am Dienstagvormittag ab
|18.01.23
|Vonovia-Aktie und Grand City-Aktie tiefrot: EZB-Aussagen und Analystenabstufungen belasten Immobilienwerte
|24.01.23
|Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia beteiligt sich an Gropyus
|02.01.23
|Vonovia-, Zalando-Aktien & Co. gefragt: Immobilien- und Internetwerte zum Jahresstart beliebt
|16.01.23
|Vonovia-Aktie, PATRIZIA-Aktie & Co. gefragt: Immobilienbranche profitiert von Metzler-Analyse
|03.01.23
|QIX Dividenden Europa: Vonovia-Vorstand rechnet nachfragebedingt mit weiterhin stabilen Mietpreisen
|31.12.22
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten
|25.01.23
|Aroundtown und Grand City Properties-Aktien im Minus: SocGen vorsichtiger für bestimmte Immobilienunternehmen
|19:44 Uhr
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Successful capital increase via rights issue and expansion of shareholdings in six shopping centers
|19:44 Uhr
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Erfolgreiche Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung und Ausbau der Beteiligungen an sechs Shoppingcentern
|17:15 Uhr
|Vonovia-Aktie: IG BAU hält Vonovias Neubau-Stopp für "fatal"
|17:14 Uhr
|How Google's Search Rival Could Use ChatGPT to Get a Leg Up - CNET
|17:02 Uhr
|EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, Kauf
|17:02 Uhr
|EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy
|16:58 Uhr
|EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, Kauf
|16:58 Uhr
|EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy
|12:02 Uhr
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|12:01 Uhr
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
