ROUNDUP/Vonovia-Chef: Hohe Inflation geht an Mieten nicht vorbei

FRANKFURT/BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Die hohe Inflation wird nach Einschätzung von Deutschlands größtem Immobilienunternehmen Vonovia (Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)) bei einem anhaltenden Trend auch auf das Mietpreisniveau durchschlagen. "Wenn die Inflation dauerhaft bei vier Prozent liegt, müssen auch die Mieten künftig jährlich dementsprechend ansteigen", sagte Vorstandschef Rolf Buch im Interview des "Handelsblatts" (Mittwoch). Sonst würden viele Vermieter in ernsthafte Schwierigkeiten geraten.

"Wir können nicht so tun, als wenn die Inflation an den Mieten vorbeigeht. Das wird nicht klappen", sagte Buch. Viele Bankmanager sagten ihm, dass sie davon ausgingen, "dass wir auf Dauer mit einer höheren Teuerung als in den letzten Jahren in Deutschland leben werden müssen". Ein Geschäftsmodell, bei dem der Umsatz stabil bleibe und die Kosten mit der Inflation stiegen, sei daher endlich.

Buch hatte sich zu dem Thema in dem Interview auf die Frage "Worauf müssen sich die Mieter der 500 000 Wohnungen von Vonovia einstellen?" geantwortet. Eine Vonovia-Sprecherin betonte aber, dass es bei den Äußerungen um die wirtschaftliche Entwicklung gehe und nicht um eine konkrete Ankündigung. "Wir sprechen hier über wirtschaftliche Zusammenhänge auf dem Wohnungsmarkt", unterstrich die Sprecherin. Stark gestiegene Baupreise etwa würden sich insbesondere im Neubau bemerkbar machen. Die Neuvermietungen gingen in die Mietspiegel ein.

"Wir sind in einem stark regulierten Markt unterwegs und das gilt auch weiterhin", sagte die Vonovia-Sprecherin. Das Unternehmen halte sich auch weiter an die Zusage für die Stadt Berlin, dass Mieten für den eigenen Bestand und den übernommenen Bestand der Deutschen Wohnen

drei Jahre lang im Durchschnitt nicht mehr als 1 Prozent stiegen und danach nicht mehr als die Inflation. Eine Begrenzung der Mieten sei auch mit der Stadt Frankfurt am Main getroffen worden, erklärte sie. Zudem könnten bei Härtefällen gemeinsame Lösungen gefunden werden.

Vonovia ist Deutschlands größter Wohnungskonzern. In Deutschland, Schweden und Österreich vermietet das börsennotierte Unternehmen mehr als 565 000 Wohnungen, davon mehr als 505 000 allein hierzulande. In Deutschland wohnte 2020 knapp die Hälfte der Bevölkerung zur Miete.

Im ersten Quartal 2022 stieg die durchschnittliche Miete von Vonovia inklusive der ausländischen Wohnungsbestände in Österreich und Schweden auf 7,40 Euro je Quadratmeter an, erklärte die Sprecherin des Konzerns. Das seien 3,1 Prozent als ein Jahr zuvor. In diesem Anstieg spiegele sich unter anderem auch die Modernisierung wider./vd/DP/mis