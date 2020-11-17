  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
17.11.2020 23:14

Royal Gold Announces 20th Consecutive Annual Increase in the Common Stock Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold or the "Company, "we or "our) announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Companys annual calendar year common stock dividend from $1.12 to $1.20 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.30 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

"Royal Gold considers returning capital to shareholders through a growing and sustainable dividend to be a core component of our capital allocation strategy, commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "Royal Gold has paid approximately $600 million back to shareholders since we began dividend payments in 2000, and todays increase represents the 20th consecutive annual dividend increase. Royal Gold is one of the original members of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the "GDX), which was formed in 2006, and we are the only company in the GDX that has paid an increasing dividend every year, regardless of the gold price.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned interests on 188 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like "will, "may, "could, "should, "would, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "forecast, "potential, "intend, "continue, "project, or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about dividends and capital allocation.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a low-price environment for gold or other metals; development activities relating to the mines; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
06.11.20
Royal Gold präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Ausblick: Royal Gold präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen für Royal Gold-Aktie schwarz (finanzen.net)
20.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.08.20
Royal Gold gibt Dividende für das vierte Quartal bekannt (MyDividends)
07.08.20
Royal Gold präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.08.20
Ausblick: Royal Gold zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Royal Gold News
RSS Feed
Royal Gold zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.07.2019Royal Gold UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
15.05.2017Royal Gold OutperformFBR & Co.
15.01.2016Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
28.12.2017Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
20.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
03.05.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
16.07.2019Royal Gold UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.01.2009Royal Gold DowngradeCIBC World Markets Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Royal Gold Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Morgen live um 18 Uhr!

Nachhaltige Investments sind nicht nur gut fürs Gewissen, sie können auch langfristig hohe Renditechancen bieten! In unserem Live-Seminar morgen um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, worauf Sie bei der Auswahl nachhaltiger Investitionen achten sollten!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Royal Gold News

31.10.20Analysten sehen für Royal Gold-Aktie schwarz
20.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06.11.20Royal Gold präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
03.11.20Ausblick: Royal Gold präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Royal Gold News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
BMW: Ist die Rallye bald vorbei?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Deutsche Telekom zuversichtlich - Aktie legt wieder zu
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bären am Ruder
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der ungebremste Aufstieg von Tesla
Rente planen: Sorgenfrei in Rente gehen
Financial Fact: US-Wachstumsaktien könnten relativ gesehen schwächeln.
Die Inflationsgefahr steigt
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Royal Gold-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Royal Gold Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Der zweite Lockdown treibt vor allem junge Menschen in den Ruin
Das Ende des Corona-Hypes  von diesen Aktien sollten Sie sich trennen
Mit diesem Masterplan kämpfen Europas Banken gegen die Bedeutungslosigkeit
Diese drei Länder sind die Gewinner der größten Freihandelszone der Welt

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld könnte sich auszahlen
Allianz-Aktie, BASF & Co.: Die fünf besten DAX-Dividenden-Zahler mit DZ Bank-Kaufempfehlung
"Wir können Covid-19 stoppen" - Moderna-Impfstoff gibt Hoffnung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna-Impfstoffdaten drücken Rivalen Pfizer und BioNTech
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa-Chef verkauft Nel-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen rot -- E.ON braucht neuen Chef -- Amazon startet Online-Apotheke -- Tesla wird in S&P500 aufgenommen -- Walmart schlägt Erwartungen -- zooplus, Wirecard im Fokus

Warren Buffett kauft T-Mobile-Aktien im Wert von 276 Millionen Dollar. Twitter macht Tweets mit Verfallsdatum weltweit verfügbar. Home Depot übertrifft im dritten Quartal die Erwartungen. Inselgruppe Salomonen wollen Facebook verbieten. Daimler plant gemeinsame Motorenproduktion mit Volvo-Mutter Geely.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Drittes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen