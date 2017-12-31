Royal Gold Announces Management Team Changes and Gold Forum Presentation

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) ("Royal Gold or the "Company)
announced today that Daniel Breeze will join the Company as Vice
President, Corporate Development of its international business based in
Zug, Switzerland and will oversee all global business development
functions.
Mr. Breeze has a unique blend of 18 years of technical and commercial
experience across international markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science
degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Manitoba, graduate
degrees in Engineering (M.Eng.) and Business Administration (MBA) from
the University of Toronto and is a registered Professional Engineer
(P.Eng.). Prior to his banking career, Mr. Breeze gained global mining,
construction, and project management experience with Golder Associates
as a member of the firms geotechnical/mining team. After completing his
MBA, Mr. Breeze joined UBS Investment Bank in Toronto as part of the
equities group and later took assignments in London, UK and Paris,
France, working extensively with North American and European mining
companies across the commodity spectrum. In 2009, he joined BMO Capital
Markets and subsequently moved to Zurich, Switzerland where he continued
to focus on the mining sector and has built strong relationships with a
range of global mining participants and management teams.
"Dan is well known to the minerals sector and his skill set will
complement our already strong business development team, commented Tony
Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a natural fit for
our Company, and I am looking forward to the contributions he will bring
to Royal Gold. Dan will join our team in a few months after ensuring a
smooth transition of his current responsibilities.
Royal Gold also reports that Karli Anderson has resigned to pursue other
opportunities. The Company thanks Ms. Anderson for her five years of
service to Royal Gold, during which time she garnered national awards
for her success in the Investor Relations role, became one of the first
Investor Relations Officers in the United States to receive the Investor
Relations Charter, and highlighted Royal Golds unique track record of
generating growth and returns for shareholders. Alistair Baker will be
looking after investor relations responsibilities on an interim basis.
Tony Jensen will provide a corporate update to Gold Forum participants
in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 24, at 11:00 a.m.
Mountain Time. The Gold Forum is an invitation-only conference for
institutional investors, mining analysts and executive management of the
worlds premier mining companies. The presentation can be accessed on
September 24 through the Companys website under the Investors/Events
and Presentations page. The presentation will not be webcast live.
On-demand streaming will be available from 5:00 a.m. MT on Thursday,
September 27, 2018.
