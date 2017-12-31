finanzen.net
19.09.2018 22:10
Royal Gold Announces Management Team Changes and Gold Forum Presentation

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) ("Royal Gold or the "Company) announced today that Daniel Breeze will join the Company as Vice President, Corporate Development of its international business based in Zug, Switzerland and will oversee all global business development functions.

Mr. Breeze has a unique blend of 18 years of technical and commercial experience across international markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Manitoba, graduate degrees in Engineering (M.Eng.) and Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Toronto and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng.). Prior to his banking career, Mr. Breeze gained global mining, construction, and project management experience with Golder Associates as a member of the firms geotechnical/mining team. After completing his MBA, Mr. Breeze joined UBS Investment Bank in Toronto as part of the equities group and later took assignments in London, UK and Paris, France, working extensively with North American and European mining companies across the commodity spectrum. In 2009, he joined BMO Capital Markets and subsequently moved to Zurich, Switzerland where he continued to focus on the mining sector and has built strong relationships with a range of global mining participants and management teams.

"Dan is well known to the minerals sector and his skill set will complement our already strong business development team, commented Tony Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a natural fit for our Company, and I am looking forward to the contributions he will bring to Royal Gold. Dan will join our team in a few months after ensuring a smooth transition of his current responsibilities.

Royal Gold also reports that Karli Anderson has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks Ms. Anderson for her five years of service to Royal Gold, during which time she garnered national awards for her success in the Investor Relations role, became one of the first Investor Relations Officers in the United States to receive the Investor Relations Charter, and highlighted Royal Golds unique track record of generating growth and returns for shareholders. Alistair Baker will be looking after investor relations responsibilities on an interim basis.

Tony Jensen will provide a corporate update to Gold Forum participants in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Monday, September 24, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time. The Gold Forum is an invitation-only conference for institutional investors, mining analysts and executive management of the worlds premier mining companies. The presentation can be accessed on September 24 through the Companys website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The presentation will not be webcast live. On-demand streaming will be available from 5:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of September 1, 2018, the Company owns interests on 191 properties on six continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

