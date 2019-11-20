finanzen.net
20.11.2019 00:24
Bewerten
(0)

Royal Gold Increases Common Stock Dividend to $1.12 per Share

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) ("Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its Board of Directors increased the Companys annual calendar year dividend for its shares of common stock from $1.06 to $1.12 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.28 per share. This increase represents the 19th consecutive annual increase to Royal Golds dividend since dividend payments began in 2000.

The dividend is payable on January 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2020.

"Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective for Royal Gold, commented Tony Jensen, President and CEO. "From the period of 2000 through to the end of our fiscal first quarter of 2020, we have returned approximately $520 million in dividends to shareholders. Royal Gold is one of the original constituents in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the "GDX), which tracks the performance of the global gold mining industry, and is the only company in the GDX that has paid an increasing dividend every year since the index was formed in 2006.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owns interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained herein. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning payment of a growing and sustainable dividend as a core strategic objective and annual dividend increases. Please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the Companys risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Royal Gold News
RSS Feed
Royal Gold zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.07.2019Royal Gold UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
15.05.2017Royal Gold OutperformFBR & Co.
15.01.2016Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
28.12.2017Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
20.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
03.05.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
16.07.2019Royal Gold UnderweightBarclays Capital
09.01.2009Royal Gold DowngradeCIBC World Markets Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Royal Gold Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Royal Gold News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Royal Gold News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Podcast-Folge: Automatisierte Geldanlage
Alphabet verlässt Trading-Range mit Investment-Kaufsignal
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kaum Bewegung
Hapag-Lloyd visiert optimistischeres Jahresziel an
SOCIETE GENERALE: HeidelbergCement: Chance von 13,76 Prozent
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, Wirecard
Weiterhin Kurspotential bei Qiagen
RWE  Großer Anlass zur Zuversicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Royal Gold-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Royal Gold Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So viel teurer wird Energie im nächsten Jahr
Das erwartet die Anleger im kommenden Jahr
400.000 in Aktien, 160.000 auf Konten  wie mache ich mehr draus?
Das bringt die Idee vom ehrlichen Mietspiegel
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Der Morgen kompakt: Sechs Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
DAX: Fehlende Verkäufe sind ein Zeichen
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter? -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp, Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus

EU-Kommission hat Bedenken gegen Metallo-Übernahme durch Aurubis. Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof übernimmt Teile von Thomas Cook. Gerresheimer-Aktie mit deutlichem Minus: Sanofi kündigt Projekt. Merck KGaA erwägt angeblich Verkauf des Pigment-Geschäfts. Home Depot senkt Prognose für Umsatzwachstum im Gesamtjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19.11.19
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter? -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp, Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus
Sonstiges
19.11.19
Nur jetzt in der finanzen.net App mit BISON 10€ in Bitcoin sichern
Aktie im Fokus
19.11.19
Home Depot-Aktie kräftig im Minus: Prognose für Umsatzwachstum im Gesamtjahr gesenkt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
K+S AGKSAG88
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81