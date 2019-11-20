Royal Gold Increases Common Stock Dividend to $1.12 per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) ("Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its Board of Directors increased the Companys annual calendar year dividend for its shares of common stock from $1.06 to $1.12 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.28 per share. This increase represents the 19th consecutive annual increase to Royal Golds dividend since dividend payments began in 2000.

The dividend is payable on January 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2020.

"Paying a growing and sustainable dividend is a core strategic objective for Royal Gold, commented Tony Jensen, President and CEO. "From the period of 2000 through to the end of our fiscal first quarter of 2020, we have returned approximately $520 million in dividends to shareholders. Royal Gold is one of the original constituents in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (the "GDX), which tracks the performance of the global gold mining industry, and is the only company in the GDX that has paid an increasing dividend every year since the index was formed in 2006.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owns interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained herein. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning payment of a growing and sustainable dividend as a core strategic objective and annual dividend increases. Please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of the Companys risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

