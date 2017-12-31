Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries,
"Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its wholly owned
subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 63,000 gold equivalent
ounces comprised of approximately 49,000 gold ounces, 272,000 silver
ounces and 2,000 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements
during its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("third
quarter). The Company had approximately 26,000 gold ounces and 659,000
silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2018, an increase over the prior
quarter due to deliveries received late in the quarter.
RGLD Gold AGs average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the
third quarter were $1,328 per ounce, $16.77 per ounce, and $6,902 per
tonne ($3.13 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,272, $16.79, and
$6,746 ($3.06 per pound) in the prior quarter, respectively. Cost of
sales was approximately $342 per gold equivalent ounce for the third
quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately
79 to 1 and gold-copper ratio of approximately 0.19 tonnes per ounce,
compared to $319 per gold equivalent ounce in the prior quarter. Cost of
sales is specific to our stream agreements and is the result of the
Companys purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set
contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of
gold, silver or copper when purchased.
The Companys third quarter deliveries were not yet impacted by the
temporary shutdown of the mill processing facility at Mount Milligan
that occurred in early calendar 2018. Due to the timing of shipments and
deliveries of gold and copper, we expect the impact of the temporary
shutdown to be reflected in Royal Golds mid-calendar 2018 results, as
some of the deliveries of gold and copper that were expected in the June
through August 2018 period will be deferred to a later date. Centerra
restarted mill operations on February 5, 2018 with a single ball mill.
On March 23, 2018, Centerra reported that the second ball mill has been
restarted and that they expect to achieve average sustainable throughput
levels of 55,000 tonnes per day for the second half of the calendar year.
Royal Gold repaid $75 million of the outstanding balance on its
revolving credit facility during the third quarter. As of March 31,
2018, there was $75 million outstanding on the revolver, resulting
in $925 million available under the Companys credit facility.
The Company continues to evaluate the carrying value of its 0.78% to
5.45% sliding-scale net smelter return ("NSR) gold royalty and 1.09%
NSR copper royalty on Barricks Pascua-Lama project. Royal Golds
carrying value was $416.8 million as of December 31, 2017. The Company
is currently assessing the impact, if any, of Barricks recent
reclassification of proven and probable gold reserves1 of
approximately 14 million ounces for the Pascua-Lama project as measured
and indicated resources.2
Royal Golds third quarter results will be released before the market
opens for trading on Thursday, May 3, 2018, followed by a conference
call that day at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call
will be webcast and archived on the Companys website for a limited time.
Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Call Information:
|
|
|
|
|
Dial-In Numbers:
|
|
|
855-209-8260 (U.S.); toll free
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
855-669-9657 (Canada); toll free
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
412-542-4106 (International)
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Title:
|
|
|
Royal Gold
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast URL:
|
|
|
www.royalgold.com
under Investors, Events & Presentations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Royal Gold
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in
the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and
similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 193
properties on six continents, including interests on 39 producing mines
and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys
website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical
matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained
herein. Such forward-looking statements include: statements about
preliminary results of streaming sales volume, average realized price
per ounce and per tonne, cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce, the
impact of the temporary shutdown and subsequent re-start of mill
processing operations at Mount Milligan, and the potential impact of the
Companys evaluation of the carrying value of its interest at
Pascua-Lama, on Royal Golds financial results. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the projections include, among
others, precious metals, copper and nickel prices; performance of and
production at the Company's stream and royalty properties, including
gold and copper production at Mount Milligan, gold production at
Andacollo and Wassa and Prestea, and gold and silver production at
Pueblo Viejo and Rainy River; changes in estimates of reserves and
mineralization by the operators of the Companys stream and royalty
properties; errors or disputes in calculating or accounting for stream
and royalty deliveries and payments, or deliveries and payments not made
in accordance with stream and royalty agreements; economic and market
conditions; risks associated with conducting business in foreign
countries; changes in laws governing the Company and its stream and
royalty properties or the operators of such properties; and other
subsequent events; as well as other factors described in the Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these
factors are beyond the Companys ability to predict or control. The
Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement
made herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on
forward-looking statements.
|
_______________________
|
1
|
|
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Proven and
Probable Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Mineral
Resources: The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported by
Barrick were prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of
Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral
Resources and Mineral Reserves. Royal Gold has not reconciled the
reserve and resource estimates provided by Barrick with definitions
of reserves used by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
2
|
|
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize the
term "resources. "Resources are not reserves under the SECs
regulations but are categorized under the securities law regulations
of certain foreign jurisdictions in order of increasing geological
confidence into "inferred resources, "indicated resources and
"measured resources. Investors are cautioned that resources cannot
be classified as reserves unless and until it is demonstrated that
they may be legally and economically extracted and produced, and, as
a result, they should not assume that all or any part of mineralized
material in any of these categories will ever be converted into
reserves.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006307/en/