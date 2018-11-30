finanzen.net
09.07.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 70,000 gold equivalent ounces comprised of approximately 57,000 gold ounces, 589,000 silver ounces and 1,100 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("fourth quarter). The Company had approximately 32,000 gold equivalent ounces in inventory at the end of the fourth quarter consisting of 25,000 gold ounces, 512,000 silver ounces and 400 tonnes of copper.

RGLD Gold AGs average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the fourth quarter were $1,293 per ounce, $14.88 per ounce, and $6,287 per tonne ($2.85 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,303, $15.51, and $6,051 ($2.74 per pound), respectively, in the third quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("third quarter). Cost of sales was approximately $342 per gold equivalent ounce for the fourth quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 88 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.21 tonnes per ounce, compared to $319 per gold equivalent ounce in the third quarter. Cost of sales is specific to our stream agreements and is the result of the Companys purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Conference Call

Royal Golds fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, followed by a conference call the next day at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Companys website for a limited time.

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings call information:

Dial-In Numbers:

855-209-8260 (U.S.); toll free

 

855-669-9657 (Canada); toll free

 

412-542-4106 (International)

Conference Title:

Royal Gold

Webcast URL:

www.royalgold.com under Investors, Events & Presentations

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. At June 30, 2019, the Company owns interests on 186 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 15 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained herein. Such forward-looking statements include: statements about preliminary sales, inventory, average realized metal prices per ounce and per tonne, cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce, and the quarterly average silver-gold ratio. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and estimates include, among others, precious metals, copper and nickel prices; production from the Company's stream and royalty properties; errors or disputes in calculating or accounting for stream and royalty deliveries and payments, or deliveries and payments not made in accordance with stream and royalty agreements; counterparty failure to perform under contracts for sales of metal; economic and market conditions; and other subsequent events; as well as other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are beyond the Companys ability to predict or control. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Royal Gold News
RSS Feed
Royal Gold zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
28.12.2017Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
01.04.2019Royal Gold BuyB. Riley FBR
29.03.2019Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
04.01.2018Royal Gold BuyCantor Fitzgerald
15.05.2017Royal Gold OutperformFBR & Co.
15.01.2016Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
19.06.2019Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
28.12.2017Royal Gold HoldCanaccord Adams
20.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
03.05.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
09.01.2009Royal Gold DowngradeCIBC World Markets Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Royal Gold Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Value-Investing

Warren Buffett ist einer der er­folg­reich­sten In­ve­storen aller Zei­ten. Holger Degener setzt wie Buffett auf eine Value-Strategie mit Dividendentiteln. Im Online-Seminar am Mittwoch zeigt er, wie auch Sie wie Warren Buffett investieren können. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Royal Gold News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Royal Gold News
Anzeige

Inside

Neuerungen im MSCI Emerging Markets Index  Ein Überblick
Vontobel: Das Litecoin 1x1  Teil 2: Die Entstehung und Entwicklung des Litecoin
In wie vielen Jahren verdoppelt sich meine Invesition
Goldpreis: Keine Goldbären in Sicht?
Valeo  Mit Laser in Richtung Zukunft
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX knickt ein!
HSBC: Gold: Sechs-Jahres-Hoch als Vorgeschmack
Airbus plant erneut Auslieferungsrekord
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Royal Gold-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Royal Gold Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- BASF mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wegen Glyphosat-Klagen: Fitch stuft Bayer ab -- Bitcoin, PepsiCo, Nike im Fokus

adidas-Aktie erklimmt im schwachen DAX weiteres Rekordhoch. LANXESS bestätigt Jahresprognose. Deutsche Bank-Aktien sacken weiter ab: Zweifel an Umsetzung des Umbaus. Finanzminister nominieren wohl Lagarde offiziell für EZB-Spitze. UniCredit kassiert gut eine Milliarde Euro für Verkauf von Fineco-Anteil.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:55 Uhr
DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- BASF mit Gewinnwarnung -- Wegen Glyphosat-Klagen: Fitch stuft Bayer ab -- Bitcoin, PepsiCo, Nike im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:01 Uhr
Ex-Facebook-Manager könnte anscheinend Virgin Galactic an Börse bringen
Aktie im Fokus
14:57 Uhr
Cisco-Papiere vorbörslich etwas leichter: Cisco kauft Acacia Communications - Acacia-Aktien springen zweistellig hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480