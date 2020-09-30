  • Suche
29.03.2021 22:15

RPM Acquires Raised Flooring Systems Manufacturer

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. business has acquired Bison Innovative Products, a leading manufacturer of raised flooring systems. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Bison has annual net sales of approximately $26 million. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.

Bison Pedestals (Photo: Business Wire)

Bisons flooring systems consist of adjustable polypropylene pedestals that support tiles with architectural finishes such as wood, stone or artificial turf. Its products are used for rooftop decks, plazas, terraces, pop-up-parks and other architectural features requiring maintenance-free pedestals and low maintenance deck surfaces. The companys products are manufactured in the U.S. and distributed across North America. Bison will become part of RPMs Fibergrate business, which is a global manufacturer of fiberglass-reinforced plastic solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

"The Bison business checks the box on the key characteristics we look for in an acquisition. It has a unique, market-leading product line; track record of impressive top- and bottom-line growth; and synergies with our other businesses that will enable us to accelerate that growth. Plus, it has a strong management team led by Lisa von Gunten and Matt McClaugherty who are staying on to run the business, stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. "Through this transaction, we plan to enhance Bisons distribution base, allowing the business to enter new geographies and markets. At the same time, we expect to leverage its connections to achieve greater penetration of Fibergrates products.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPMs brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the effect of changes in interest rates, and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and capacity of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our construction and chemicals businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives and the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19); and (l) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

29.03.2018RPM International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.05.2017RPM International BuySeaport Global Securities
05.01.2016RPM International AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
14.10.2015RPM International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2013RPM International haltenOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.05.2005Update RPM International Inc.: NeutralJP Morgan

