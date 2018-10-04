RPM Announces Three Senior Promotions as Part of Organizational Realignment

RPM
International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that it has promoted
Lonny DiRusso to vice president and chief information officer, Matthew
Franklin to vice president information technology, and Gordon Hyde to
vice president operations.
"These promotions are being made as part of an organizational
realignment that will support our operating improvement initiatives. As
seasoned veterans of RPM, Lonny, Matt and Gordy have all been
instrumental to the success of our company over the years, and Im
confident their leadership in these new roles will yield outstanding
results for RPM and its shareholders, stated Sullivan. "We look forward
to seeing their respective expertise put to work for RPM on a larger
scale as they unlock value in our operations and IT, and drive greater
collaboration between our companies worldwide.
In his new role, DiRusso will be responsible for ensuring that RPMs
corporate-wide IT program aligns with its overall strategic vision. He
will report directly to Frank C. Sullivan, the companys chairman and
chief executive officer. Prior to this promotion, DiRusso held the
position of vice president information technology at RPM for the past
13 years and, before that, the titles of director information
technology and management information systems manager. He holds a
bachelors degree in computer information systems from Cleveland State
University.
As vice president information technology, Franklin will be responsible
for day-to-day IT support at RPMs corporate headquarters, providing
senior oversight of IT initiatives companywide and managing its
information security program. Having joined RPM 20 years ago, he
previously held the position of senior director IT operations.
Franklin is a member of The Conference Boards CISO Council, where he
serves on its executive committee. He holds a bachelors degree in
information management from Myers University.
In his new role, Hyde will be joining colleague Timothy Kinser, also
recently appointed as vice president operations, to team together to
lead RPMs manufacturing, supply chain and procurement improvement
initiatives. He will primarily be focused on driving manufacturing
efficiencies, asset optimization and inventory improvement. Hyde began
his career at RPM more than 20 years ago as vice president operations
for Zinsser, a former RPM operating company, and subsequently held
similar positions at RPM and its Wood Finishes Group before joining RPM
Specialty Products Group in 2015. He holds a bachelors degree in
astrophysics from Brown University and an MBA from the University of
Michigan.
