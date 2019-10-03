finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
03.10.2019 20:30
Bewerten
(0)

RPM Increases Cash Dividend for 46th Consecutive Year

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) today announced at its annual meeting of stockholders that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 31, 2019, to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2019. This payment represents a 2.9 percent increase over the $0.35 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year.

This action marks RPMs 46th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.4 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $67.00, RPM's dividend yield would be 2.1 percent.

"Increasing our cash dividend on an annual basis is one of the principal ways we reward our shareholders, stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and chief executive officer. "Combined with an appreciating stock price, increasing the dividend enables us to consistently deliver long-term growth and outperform the cumulative total return of the broader market.

At the meeting, four directors were elected to serve in Class I with three-year terms expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2022. They included Kirkland B. Andrews, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NRG Energy, Inc.; David A. Daberko, retired chairman and chief executive officer, National City Corporation, now a part of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; Thomas S. Gross, retired vice chairman and chief operating officer for the Electrical Sector of Eaton Corporation plc and Frank C. Sullivan.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPMs brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,000 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

Nachrichten zu RPM International Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RPM International News
RSS Feed
RPM International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RPM International Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.03.2018RPM International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.05.2017RPM International BuySeaport Global Securities
05.01.2016RPM International AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
14.10.2015RPM International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2013RPM International haltenOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.03.2018RPM International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.05.2017RPM International BuySeaport Global Securities
05.01.2016RPM International AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
14.10.2015RPM International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2013RPM International haltenOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.05.2005Update RPM International Inc.: NeutralJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RPM International Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene RPM International News

25.09.19RPM International (RPM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
30.09.19RPM International (RPM) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's Up?
02.10.19Sluggish Sales Hit RPM International
02.10.19RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
02.10.19RPM International Inc (RPM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere RPM International News
Werbung

Inside

Investment-Guide
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Thomas Cook Insolvenz - Chance für den Wettbewerb?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Gewinnmitnahme. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Dieses Pharma- und Biotechnologie-Unternehmen ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
DZ BANK - Barrick Gold: steigender Goldpreis beflügelt Gewinnerwartungen
Euro Stoxx 50  Neues Jahreshoch brachial abverkauft
HSBC: Condor auf Investorensuche  greift die Lufthansa zu?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur RPM International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

RPM International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So groß ist Chinas Schuldenberg
Jetzt explodieren die Hauspreise auch im Umland
Diese Formel zeigt Ihnen, ob der Immobilienkauf lohnt
So lange müssen die Deutschen für eine Immobilie arbeiten
Der Euro im Sinkflug. So profitieren Sie als Anleger

News von

Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
DAX: Aufwärtstrend schwerer als gedacht
DAX-Talfahrt hält an: Anleger fürchten Rezession und Brexit - Covestro-Aktie fällt
Schockwelle bei den Brokern: Marktführer will Aktienhandel kostenlos machen
AMS kämpft bis zur letzten Minute um Osram-Übernahme

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus

Scholz spricht sich für E-Euro und gegen Libra aus. Apple-Chef Cook stellt sich in Einwanderer-Streit gegen US-Regierung. Steuerschätzer erwarten weniger Einnahmen als bisher prognostiziert. Microsoft zeigt neue Laptops und Smartphone mit Doppel-Display.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:18 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus
Reise
20:41 Uhr
Reisekosten & Wechselkurse: Hier hat man im Urlaub 2019 mehr von seinem Budget
Aktie im Fokus
20:32 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats September
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB