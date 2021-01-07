RPM Purchases Texas Manufacturing Plant to Meet Customer Demand and Enhance Operational Efficiencies

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced it has procured a 178,000-square-foot chemical manufacturing facility located on 120 acres in Corsicana, Texas. It was purchased from ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) for an undisclosed amount.

The facility will be repurposed to act as a manufacturing campus for a number of RPMs operating companies, providing multiple opportunities for expansion to meet customer demand and strengthen its supply chain. It will be owned and operated by RPMs Tremco Construction Products Group.

"The addition of the Corsicana plant allows us to expand production of several of our high-growth product lines while also streamlining our manufacturing processes and creating efficiencies, stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

In addition to acquiring the land, facility and equipment at the Corsicana plant, Tremco Construction Products Group also intends to hire the plants more than 80 existing employees, with plans to potentially hire additional employees in the future.

"The Corsicana plant was appealing to us for a number of reasons. By purchasing a fully operational facility, we can hit the ground running almost immediately, avoiding much of the cost, time and environmental impact associated with building a new plant, continued Sullivan. "However, the greatest asset we will acquire is the plants existing employees and management operating team, who bring with them decades of experience and a high level of competency that will enable them to quickly and effectively convert the plant to meet our manufacturing needs. We look forward to this expansion into Corsicana and believe it will be beneficial both to RPM and the local community.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPMs brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

