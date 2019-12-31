finanzen.net
25.06.2020 22:22

RPM to Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results on July 27, 2020

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year ended May 31, 2020 before the stock market opens on Monday, July 27, 2020. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT the same day. The call can be accessed by dialing 833-644-0685 or 918-922-6761 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT on July 27, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. EDT on August 3, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers. The access code is 8294392. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPMs brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,000 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

more RPM International News
Analysen zu RPM International Inc.

29.03.2018RPM International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.05.2017RPM International BuySeaport Global Securities
05.01.2016RPM International AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
14.10.2015RPM International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2013RPM International haltenOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
29.03.2018RPM International OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.05.2017RPM International BuySeaport Global Securities
05.01.2016RPM International AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
14.10.2015RPM International Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.01.2013RPM International haltenOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.05.2005Update RPM International Inc.: NeutralJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RPM International Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
