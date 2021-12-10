  • Suche
10.12.2021 15:00

RPM to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results on January 5, 2022

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended November 30, 2021, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com/Investors/Presentations-Webcasts/ or by dialing 833-323-0996 or 236-712-2462 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. EST on January 5, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 12, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers. The access code is 8485405. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPMs brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

