RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO, will present at the Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference in New York City on May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will focus on RPM's growth strategy; financial performance, including its 44 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investor Information/Presentations and Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available approximately one hour after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for 90 days.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. RPM’s industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, illbruck, Carboline, Flowcrete, Euclid Chemical and RPM Belgium Vandex. RPM's consumer products are used by professionals and do-it-yourselfers for home maintenance and improvement and by hobbyists. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane and Testors. RPM’s specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo, Dryvit, RPM Wood Finishes, Mantrose-Haeuser, Legend Brands, Kop-Coat and TCI. Additional details can be found at www.rpminc.com and by following RPM on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RPMintl.

For more information, contact Barry M. Slifstein, vice president – investor relations, at 330-273-5090 or bslifstein@rpminc.com.

