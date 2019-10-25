RRD and ActionIQ Team Up to Bring New Light to Customer Data

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, and ActionIQ, a leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced a new partnership that will bring to clients an efficient solution for personalization at scale.

As a leader in the customer engagement industry, RRD offers a range of data management solutions including a proprietary customer database offering. This proprietary offering provides comprehensive data management capabilities and connects to a range of marketing technologies, including CDPs, which offer a persistent and unified customer database for clients that can be accessed by other systems.

RRD chose to partner with ActionIQ after an in-depth product evaluation across top CDP vendors. ActionIQ emerged as the winner because of their ability to deploy in environments with large amounts of complex customer data, as well as their ability to orchestrate complex customer journeys across multiple channels.

"The customer data platform landscape is evolving rapidly, said Todd Thompson, Senior Vice President, RRD Data Insights and Customer Engagement. "RRD believes in providing our clients with best-of-breed marketing technologies, including CDPs. We are pleased to partner with ActionIQ, a clear leader in this space that is already providing differentiated data and real-time orchestration capabilities to large clients. Together with our other data management solutions, market leading analytics, and multichannel execution, RRD is well-positioned to optimize customer relationships for our clients.

ActionIQ offers a competitive and efficient path from customer data to personalized experiences at scale. The platform unifies all online and offline customer data, leveraging prebuilt out-of-the-box connectors and proprietary a AI framework to provide a complete 360° view of each and every customer. Additionally, with self-service analytics and true cross-channel orchestration powered by AI-driven insights and decisioning, ActionIQ allows brands to deliver deeply contextual experiences in-sync with each customers lifecycle journey. As todays marketers are challenged to create strategies with real-time agility, this partnership puts the power in the hands of marketers to orchestrate customer-centric interactions.

"RRD is an agency with marketing data management at its core, making this partnership a natural fit, said Tasso Argyros, Founder & CEO at ActionIQ. "ActionIQ is transforming the way brands think of customer-centric, data-driven marketing. Together, we can empower brands to win in todays experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers.

For more information on RRD and ActionIQ, please visit rrd.com/AIQ.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at?www.rrd.com.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ empowers the worlds leading brands to win in todays experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Our real-time orchestration and intelligence hub, powered by the fastest and most scalable customer data platform, enables marketers to quickly turn disconnected customer data into personalized experiences, orchestrated across all channels in real-time. The New York Times, Pandora, Gap Inc., WW, and more, trust ActionIQ to differentiate their brands, drive lasting customer loyalty, and significantly improve business performance  achieving up to a 20% increase in revenue in just a few months. To learn more, visit actioniq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005051/en/